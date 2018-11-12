Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel was delighted to make it 13 wins from 13 Ligue 1 matches with a 4-0 away victory at Monaco on Sunday, but also admitted that he was “not satisfied” with his players’ lack of intensity despite facing a Thierry Henry side he said “could not challenge” the Parisians.

Edinson Cavani scored a hat trick and Neymar added one more from the penalty spot but the French champions took their foot off the gas after the Uruguay international made it 2-0 and the German tactician was unimpressed.

“It is great to have won all 13 of our games in Le Championnat,” Tuchel said after the match. “We know that Monaco are in a difficult position. That said, I was not satisfied with our intensity or structure, even if we were clearly stronger.

“The situation is complicated for Thierry Henry — they could not challenge us.”

Cavani, who scored twice with video-assisted refereeing’s (VAR) help in the first half and then once more in the second, was very pleased to be back in scoring form after a recent dip in form.

El Matador recognised that such dry spells happen to all players but stressed the importance of the collective aspect of the result more than the individual.

“I am very happy to have scored but especially to have won,” Cavani said. “This is our 13th straight win since the start of the season — that is something very positive for the team and the club.

“We know that Monaco are not in a good period right now. We scored at important moments, though.

“Scoring is always enjoyable — attackers live off of that and it is important for the confidence. Difficult times happen to all players, you just have to keep working hard in training and playing for the team.”

Winger Moussa Diaby, who assisted two of Cavani’s three goals, admitted that Tuchel instructed him to stay as wide as possible in order to see more of the ball in attacking areas.

“The coach told me to hug the touchline and keep calling for the ball,” said the youth academy graduate. “On my first assist, I saw Neymar arriving, called for the ball and managed to put the ball in front of Edinson.”

Presnel Kimpembe, restored to the defence after a recent domestic suspension, recognised that it was not a vintage display from him and his teammates, despite the comprehensive final score.

“We did not perform particularly well but all that matters is the fact that we won,” the France international said. “We can be happy that it is our 13th consecutive victory — it is good for the squad and our confidence.”

PSG are now 13 points clear at the Ligue 1 summit and will welcome Toulouse to Parc des Princes after the November international break.