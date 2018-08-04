– The Sun News
PSG thrash Monaco to win French Super Cup as Neymar plays 15 minutes

— 4th August 2018

Thomas Tuchel made a winning start to life as coach of Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday with a comprehensive 4-0 win over AS Monaco in the French Super Cup at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre.

Angel Di Maria scored twice as Tuchel, who was appointed to replace Unai Emery ahead of the new season, steered PSG to a record-equalling eighth Super Cup win and handed Neymar a cameo appearance at the end of the second half.

The Brazilian was not given a place in the starting line-up having just returned to training this week following the World Cup in Russia, while neither Kylian Mbappe nor Edinson Cavani travelled to China with the rest of the squad.

New arrival Gianluigi Buffon did start between the posts for his new team after signing in the close season from Juventus, but had little to do in a game dominated by France’s domestic treble winners against last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up.

Di Maria had been a lively presence throughout the first half and the Argentine opened the scoring 12 minutes before the break when he capitalised on a foul on Adrien Rabiot to stroke his curling free kick over the wall and beyond Diego Benaglio.

Seven minutes later Christopher Nkunku stabbed home PSG’s second from close range as his side took a two-goal cushion into halftime.

Midway through the second half, Timothy Weah put the result beyond doubt when he slipped the ball through Benaglio’s legs from eight yards to make the most of Stanley N’Soki’s darting run and cutback from the touchline.

Neymar was introduced in the 76th minute for Marco Verratti and received a rapturous welcome from the crowd, but it was Di Maria who put the seal on the win in stoppage time when he slotted into the bottom corner.

