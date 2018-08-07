– The Sun News
PSC to flush out undisciplined police officers – Chairman

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Tuesday, in Abuja, said it would not hesitate to flush out any Policeman found to be undisciplined and incompetent.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the commission`s Chairman, Mr Musiliu Smith, disclosed this when a delegation from the West African Conflict and Security Team from the British High Commission and United States Embassy in Nigeria visited him..

Smith said that recruitment and promotion in the force would henceforth be based on competence.

The chairman said that the commission was not comfortable with the current image of the Nigeria Police that had continued to receive a lot of criticisms from the public.

“We are aware of our responsibility to sanitise the place and we are going to ensure that recruitment and promotion will henceforth be based on established rules and majorly on competence,“he said.

He promised to reposition the force for optimum efficiency and effectiveness.

Smith said that the commission would soon hold a retreat to set an agenda for its work.

He said the commission would give Nigerians a disciplined force they would be proud of and one that would work within the dictates of the law and established rules and regulations.

He said the commission was aware of the huge responsibilities before it and was prepared to make a success of the challenges.

“We have a very good team, we are focused, we are already discussing on solutions and best ways to improve the police and ensure obedience to law and order.

“We will maintain close and cordial relationship with your Team,” the chairman said.

He called for assistance in the area of building a reliable data base for the commission to manage the personnel of the force.

The delegation from the West African Conflict and Security Team was represented by Katrina Aitken-Laird, Security and Justice Adviser, British High Commission and Michael Bonner, Senior Police Advisor, United States Embassy.

They pledged their support to the commission in the areas of institutional reforms in the police, community policing and capacity building.

