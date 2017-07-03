The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2017 - Pry teachers lament poor pay in Borno
3rd July 2017 - Badaru swears-in 27 LGs chairs
3rd July 2017 - Expert bemoans poor funding of scientific research in Nigeria
3rd July 2017 - Ahiara Diocese: Priest worried over disobedience to Pope
3rd July 2017 -  Saraki mourns Maitama Sule
3rd July 2017 - I met only N1, 500 in Mubi North LG account, says chair
3rd July 2017 - Alleged murder suspect nabbed in Delta community
3rd July 2017 - Court adjourns Badeh’s trial till July 4
3rd July 2017 - Police decry rising cases of child rape in Plateau
3rd July 2017 - Court fixes Oct. 11 to hear suit challenging alleged disruption of Tuface Idiabia’s march
Home / National / Pry teachers lament poor pay in Borno

Pry teachers lament poor pay in Borno

— 3rd July 2017

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Primary school teachers in Borno State have lamented the poor remuneration and incentives in the state, even as they threatened to abandon teaching if government fails to improve their wages.

Chairman, Borno State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Bulama Abiso, who led hundreds of teachers in the state on a peaceful demonstration, in Maiduguri, on Monday, said most teachers in Borno State were yet to benefit from the N18, 000 minimum wages in the state unlike their counterparts in other public sector.

“Here in Borno, teachers are poorly paid. Many teachers esepcailly in Biu, Chibok, Hawul and Askira Uba do not enjoy the N18, 000 minimum wages since it was approved by the state. From all indication, the local government administration cannot manage primary education and primary teachers. Teachers are being treated like pensioners because it is only pensioners that do not enjoy salary review or promotion. We only work and build people to become somebody but we ended up not having anything, even feeding our families well,” Abiso said at the NUT office in Maiduguri during the demonstration.

He said many primary school teachers in Borno earn as low as N15, 000 and the most experienced ones with over two decade in teaching service earn between N45, 000 to N60, 000. He described the wages as unacceptable.

While presenting the demands of the national secretariat of NUT through a letter jointly signed by the union national president, Michael Olukoya and secretary, Mike Ene, Abiso said the union was not opposed to local government autonomy but was concerned about scrapping the state Joint Local Government Account.

He said teachers in most states of Nigeria were being owed salaries for months due to the inability of the local governments to provide the funds needed for the payment of salaries. He appealed to the state governments to take over the payment of teachers salaries from the local government administration. He also demanded that teachers’ salaries be paid through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Pry teachers lament poor pay in Borno

— 3rd July 2017

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Primary school teachers in Borno State have lamented the poor remuneration and incentives in the state, even as they threatened to abandon teaching if government fails to improve their wages. Chairman, Borno State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Bulama Abiso, who led hundreds of teachers in the state…

Share

  • Badaru swears-in 27 LGs chairs

    — 3rd July 2017

    From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, on Monday,  swore-in newly elected 27 local government council chairmen in the state. Speaking shortly after the swearing-in ceremony held at the state government house Dutse, Governor Badaru urged the 27 newly elected chairmen to bear with his use of calculator which he explains…

    Share

  • Expert bemoans poor funding of scientific research in Nigeria

    — 3rd July 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Unless there was increased funding and provision of the right infrastructure for scientific researches, Nigeria would continue to witness a slow scientific and technology breakthrough. A scientist and ambassador of Next Einstein Forum (NEF), Dr. Olatubosun Sojinu, made this known at the 2017 Africa Science Week, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential…

    Share

  • Ahiara Diocese: Priest worried over disobedience to Pope

    — 3rd July 2017

    Catholic priest, Rev. Fr Philip Jamang, has described the rejection of Bishop Peter Okpalaeke by some members of Ahiara Diocese, Mbaise, in Imo, as a “disgrace” to the Catholic Church.l Jamang, Parish Priest of Church of Assumption, Chongo Pyel, Jos, said that it was particularly wrong for some priests to support those against a Bishop…

    Share

  •  Saraki mourns Maitama Sule

    — 3rd July 2017

    Senate President Bukola Saraki has received with deep shock the news of the death of elder statesman, the Dan Masanin Kano, Alhaji (Dr.) Yusuf Maitama Sule, and said that with his death, Nigeria has lost a great nationalist. Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the late Sule…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share