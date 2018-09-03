– The Sun News
BALARABE MUSA

PRP appoints Balarabe Musa BoT chair

— 3rd September 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

Barely 72 hours after he relinquished his position as the National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on health ground, Balarabe Musa has been appointed the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party.

The decision was said to have been reached at the national delegates’ conference, held at the weekend in Kaduna.

In a communique issued at the end of the conference, election and appointment of new national officers were ratified.

READ ALSO: Ekweremadu warns against muzzling of opposition

Malam Falalu Bello, Danmasanin Zazzau, from the North West was appointed Chairman of the party, just as the position of national secretary went to Babatunde Alli, from the South West.

According to the party, “The conference ratified the set up of a 19 member Board of Trustees and appointment of members with Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa as Chairman and Mr. Richard Umaru as secretary of the Board.”

The delegates also asked NEC to come up with guidelines on emergence of candidates for the 2019 general elections.

