The Sun News
Latest
16th June 2017 - PROWA secures release of 19 inmates in Nasarawa
16th June 2017 - Ife clash: Court grants Oba Ademiluyi, other suspects bail
16th June 2017 - Sweden home to violent extremists, security chief says
16th June 2017 - Man docked for allegedly tapping electricity from neighbour, damaging gadgets
16th June 2017 - BREAKING: Cristiano Ronald to leave Real Madrid, says ‘it’s irreversible decision’
16th June 2017 - Dismissed soldiers seek President’s intervention for reinstatement
16th June 2017 - China, Pakistan vow to jointly fight terrorism
16th June 2017 - CAN to Osinbajo: Omission of CRK from school curriculum slide towards Islamisation
16th June 2017 - Dispora Nigerians remit $18.97bn in 2016 – Report
16th June 2017 - Why we’re educating Nigerians on forex trading
Home / National / PROWA secures release of 19 inmates in Nasarawa

PROWA secures release of 19 inmates in Nasarawa

— 16th June 2017

The Prison Officers Wives Association (PROWA), on Friday, paid fines imposed on 19 inmates of Keffi Old and Medium Security Prisons in Nasarawa State, to secure their release.

The group, led by its President, Hajia Gwamma Ja’afaru, paid the fines, which ranged from N3,000 to N65,000, for three inmates of Keffi Old Prison and 16 inmates of Keffi Medium Security Prison.

Ja’afaru, who is also the wife of the Comptroller- General of Prisons (CGP), Mr Ahmed Ja’afaru, said the gesture was to share with the inmates the goodwill of the Ramadan in line with the objective of the association.

“Today is not a day for long speeches, our mission is to share with you the goodwill of the Ramadan.

‘’This is in line with our motto: ‘we care’. To this end, we have come with prepared meals and other packages to cheer you up.

“Such packages include donation of supplies and the paying of fines for inmates with option of fines to regain their freedom,” she said.

Ja’afaru admonished those released to exhibit good character,   engage in fruitful ventures and desist from all criminal activities which led to their incarceration.

“I implore you to keep away from drugs and bad friends but meaningfully engage yourselves as decent and good citizens.

Also, I would like to encourage the rest of you to take advantage of every opportunity made available to you while you are here.

“The vocational training as well as the educational advancement opportunities are meant to equip you to become responsible and productive citizens of the country by the time you are discharged,” she said.

The Comptroller of Prisons in Nasarawa State, Mr Ekwere Ekanem, expressed gratitude to the group for coming to pay the fines.

He said the effort would go a long way in decongesting the prisons in the state.

“As I speak with you, both prisons are overpopulated.

“The Keffi Old Prison with a capacity of 130 inmates has about 280 as of today, while the Keffi Medium Security Prisons which is supposed to accommodate about 160 has about 610 inmates at present.

“So, this is a very welcome initiative. We consider ourselves very lucky for the support and you have made our work easier.

‘’We hope that more of this outing comes regularly, so as to help bring succour to inmates,” he said.

The Nasarawa State PROWA Chairperson, Mrs Favour Ekanem, commended PROWA president for making out time to visit the prisons in Keffi.

Favour used the opportunity to thank the CGP for the conducive atmosphere created ‘’for our husbands at work’’.

Responding on behalf of the released inmates, Timothy Danjuma expressed appreciation for the goodwill exhibited by PROWA.

He promised that they would justify the gesture by not engaging in crime and contributing meaningfully to the development of the society. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PROWA secures release of 19 inmates in Nasarawa

— 16th June 2017

The Prison Officers Wives Association (PROWA), on Friday, paid fines imposed on 19 inmates of Keffi Old and Medium Security Prisons in Nasarawa State, to secure their release. The group, led by its President, Hajia Gwamma Ja’afaru, paid the fines, which ranged from N3,000 to N65,000, for three inmates of Keffi Old Prison and 16…

Share

  • Ife clash: Court grants Oba Ademiluyi, other suspects bail

    — 16th June 2017

    Oba Ademola Ademiluyi, Pastor Taiwo Fakowajo and four other suspects on trial in connection with the Ile-Ife, Osun State, clash of March 8, were granted bail on Friday by Justice Kudirat Akano of Osun State High Court. She granted their bail application in her ruling at the resumed heating of the matter in on Friday….

    Share

  • Sweden home to violent extremists, security chief says

    — 16th June 2017

    The Swedish Government said it had recorded surge in the number of violent extremists, notably Islamists, living in the country. Head of Sweden’s Security Service Agency (SAPO), Anders Thornberg, who made this known on Friday told news agency, TT, that the “ number has gone from hundreds to thousands’’. In 2010, SAPO estimated that there…

    Share

  • Man docked for allegedly tapping electricity from neighbour, damaging gadgets

    — 16th June 2017

    ‎‎One Stanley Nwokocha was on Friday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly tapping electricity from his neighbour and causing damages to his electronics.‎ Nwokocha of Santos Estate, Lokogoma, Abuja, was docked on charges of theft and mischief. The prosecutor, Donaldtus Abbah, told the court that one Mr. Bunmi Okunowo of Santos…

    Share

  • BREAKING: Cristiano Ronald to leave Real Madrid, says ‘it’s irreversible decision’

    — 16th June 2017

    Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear he wants to leave Real Madrid this summer. The 32-year-old says he does not want to play in Spain any more. Reports in his native Portugal, also claimed the decision is “irreversible.” Ronaldo is reportedly angry at his treatment by Spanish tax authorities and wishes to leave the country,…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share