Providence Centre rallies Olamide, 9ice for grand opening

By Amarachi Amachukwu

All roads lead to Abeokuta, Ogun State today Friday September 29, as Providence Centre, an exquisite ultra-modern shopping mall/office complex, which also houses a boutique hotel, specially built to boost the hospitality and tourism activities within the city, opens amidst pomp and panache.

On the bill to thrill guests are rap sensation, Olamide Adedeji popularly known as Badoo and Afropop singer, Abolore Akande aka 9ice. While DJ Jimmy Jatt, one of the pioneering deejays in Nigeria, will be on the wheel of steel, the event has as hosts Dr. Smile and Bash.

The Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has been penciled to lead an array of dignitaries like the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Suraj Adekunbi; Senators, members of House of Representatives, members of Ogun State Executive Council, and traditional rulers to the glamorous occasion.

Owned by Providence Nominees and Real Estates Limited, Providence Centre is situated in a large but serene environment in Abeokuta. Located along the ever-busy MKO Abiola Way, by NNPC Mega Station, the faciltity, which was built for a period of over 10 years, provides both functional shopping malls/office spaces and world-class facilities that are suitable for a contemporary work environment within the business district of Abeokuta.

Speaking, Chief Sumonu, proprietor of Sky Pavilion, Okelewo, Abeokuta and one of the organisers of today’s event, said all is set for the grand opening of the facility today.

“With the opening of Providence Centre today, we are ready to match the government’s big vision and infrastructure with big, big social investments,” he stressed.