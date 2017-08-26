Prove Kanu right or wrong with plebiscite – Amaechi

First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi has described as superficial and biased, the official focus on the utterances and activities of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, while turning a blind eye to those of other ethnic groups that clearly violated Nigerian laws.

In an interview with VINCENT KALU, the elder statesman noted that the focus should be on Kanu’s message which, he said, was not only legitimate, but should be subjected to plebiscite, instead of attacking him. According to Amaechi the IPOB leader was merely peacefully agitating that his people should be freed from Nigeria, wondering why Arewa youth who issued Igbo living in the north a quit order, as well as others circulating anti-Igbo songs were treated as sacred cows.

When must Nigeria address the issue of restructuring, given the mounting agitations?

The 2019 election must be held under a new constitution. President Muhammadu Buhari and everybody must make sure that we have a constitutional conference or a constituent assembly or by whatever name we call it and subject the outcome to a plebiscite. The Senate and the House of Representatives are legislative houses to make laws for the country and not to make constitution for Nigerians. As 2019 is not very far away, the earlier the president sets the machinery in motion for it, the better for the country. Whether he is working from his house or kitchen, that should be a top priority. The whole country is demanding that they come together to renegotiate the basis of their being together for peace to reign. Everything about 2019 elections should be put on hold until we have restructured this country.

As long as this is not done, there will continue to be so much friction, there would continue to be disunity and there would continue to be dissatisfaction, which may lead to total explosion of the country.

But, the president has said that the grievances should be channeled through the National Assembly?

That is rubbish. The National Assembly is not there to make constitution. We are talking of constitution that should be the basis of the union. If it is a question that when somebody is aggrieved that he should report to the police station, if he is aggrieved let him go to court and if he has something about making laws let him go to the National Assembly, that is fine. But if it is making the constitution, which is the foundation of the country, it is not about the National Assembly. So, anybody saying that or holding that view is either ignorant or a mischief-maker.

The President didn’t mention restructuring or devolution of powers in his broadcast, all he emphasized was that Nigeria’s unity was not negotiable

That speech was written by a member of the cabal in the cabinet, the people who want to destroy this country; people who want the North to be the perpetual ruler and to lord it over other people, giving the small crumbs that fall from the table to the South West and using the South East and the South South as slaves for the nation.

The President said he was going to deal with separatist agitators, and Nnamdi Kanu is a major agitator. Considering that he has gone a step further to set up Biafra secret service, how do you see the Federal Government treating him now?

If I wake up and say, I would go and blow up Aso Rock, would I be arrested, or when I march to Aso Rock fully armed? Why the focus on Nnamdi Kanu, what of the other Arewa yoths who are committing similar or more grievous offences? What has been done to them? If Kanu breaks the law, let him be punished, not when he is unarmed and just making statement that his people are not being treated fairly. What Kanu is saying is that Igbo want to go, if you don’t agree with him, put it to plebiscite. That is how it has been done in other places. Scotland said it wanted to leave United Kingdom, and they put it to plebiscite, majority said they didn’t want to go away.

I don’t see why it should be different in Nigeria. Plebiscite does not amount to war.

In America, since Donald Trump came to power, two states have expressed the desire to quit US, has anybody killed them? The only thing is that when the demand becomes serious, the government will give the opportunity for the people to decide.

What has been done to the Arewa youth who said their leaders were the ones who asked them to issue the quit notice? Yes, we know who is sending them to do what they are doing, the politicians are behind them and we are not deceived. What of those behind the anti-Igbo songs, what has the government done to them? What efforts have the security agencies made to bring them to book?

Are you satisfied with the President’s speech?

Do you need a soothsayer to tell you that it was written for him. The speech doesn’t make any difference, as he failed to address the topical issues of the moment