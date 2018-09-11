– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - Protest rocks C’River PDP over automatic NASS ticket
11th September 2018 - We’re building stronger local production capacity – Obaseki
11th September 2018 - 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: Nwora optimistic of Nigeria’s performance
11th September 2018 - Rivers  govt, Dbanj to create opportunities for musicians
11th September 2018 - GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4: Ogun Boxing Association scribe lauds sponsors
11th September 2018 - 2018 Lagos Women Run holds Nov. 10
11th September 2018 - Southgate to quit England in 2020
11th September 2018 - Athletes proud to represent Lagos at National Youth Games
11th September 2018 - ITF backs chair umpire after Serena US Open saga
11th September 2018 - Total NBBF Division 2 league: Eight teams for Final 8 in Lagos
Home / Elections / National / Protest rocks C’River PDP over automatic NASS ticket
NASS TICKET

Protest rocks C’River PDP over automatic NASS ticket

— 11th September 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

Trouble is brewing within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State as prominent members and aspirants for the National Assembly seats, across the 18 local government areas  protested against automatic tickets being offered incumbent federal legislators.

The protesters, numbering over 200 party members and some aspirants, marched around some major streets of Calabar before heading to the PDP secretariat at Murtala Mohammed Highway, Calabar, the state capital.

Those who took part in the protest were the former state chairman of the party, Ntufam Ekpo Okon, immediate past special adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Security Matters, Mr. Jude Ngaji and the immediate past commissioner for New Cities in Ayade’s government, Mr. George Ekpungu.

Aaddressing protesters, the state chairman of the party, Ntufam Edim Inok Edim, said: “The state secretariat had nothing to do with decision to give automatic ticket to National Assembly members. I advise the protesters to write a petition to the national leadership of the party.”

READ ALSO:  We’re building stronger local production capacity – Obaseki

In a statement signed by Okon, Ngaji, and 14 others, they rejected what they described as an attempt by the national leadership of the party to impose candidates on them. They argued it was such an impunity that “railroaded our party into the implosion from which she is yet to recover.”

They said it was appalling that the national leadership of the party took the decision to return all serving members of the National Assembly, to placate them, and insisted that such decision is bound to create more problems for the party in the upcoming election than a solution.

“As bona fide members of the PDP, we are competent and have a right to question the ongoing attempt by the party leadership to deny us the right to participate and be voted for, in a fair, elective contest. Rescinding its decision to grant automatic tickets to all serving members of the National Assembly” as well as “call for a proper democratically-conducted ward congress to elect ad hoc delegates.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NASS TICKET

Protest rocks C’River PDP over automatic NASS ticket

— 11th September 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar Trouble is brewing within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State as prominent members and aspirants for the National Assembly seats, across the 18 local government areas  protested against automatic tickets being offered incumbent federal legislators. The protesters, numbering over 200 party members and some aspirants, marched around some major…

  • OBASEKI

    We’re building stronger local production capacity – Obaseki

    — 11th September 2018

    Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said his administration’s high premium on economic diversification and transformation, empowerment, job-creation and labour absorption, will ultimately translate into inclusive growth and a significant reduction in the number of poor people. Governor Obaseki, who said the underlying philosophy of his strategy, is to create a web of related…

  • MUSICIANS

    Rivers  govt, Dbanj to create opportunities for musicians

    — 11th September 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that  his administration  will work with ace musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (also known as Dbanj), to create opportunities for young musicians in the state. Speaking  during a condolence visit by Dbanj at the Government House Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said part of the problems that musicians operating…

  • LSETF

    LSETF opens application window for micro enterprises

    — 11th September 2018

    In line with its mandate to provide access to financial and institutional support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), has announced the opening of its loan application process for small businesses and start-ups operating in the state. According to the Fund, applicants intending to secure funding of…

  • union bank

    Winners named in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge

    — 11th September 2018

    Winners have emerged in the Union Bank Campus Innovation Challenge, following a pitch event which held recently in Lagos. The Innovation Challenge provided a platform for students of tertiary institutions to present innovative, technology-driven ideas that address social and business challenges, for a chance to attract financial and mentorship support from one of Nigeria’s most…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share