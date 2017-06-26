Protest as suspected herdsmen allegedly kill farmer

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected herdsmen searching for their stray cows have clashed with policemen drafted to the farm of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, after allegedly killing a farmer beside Falae’s farm in Akure, Ondo State.

The deceased farmer, identified as Linus Ogbeh, a father of seven and native of Ebonyi State, until he was killed, resided at Ileyo Camp, an agrarian community near Igbatoro in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Ogbeh, according to findings, had gone to his farm to collect cocoyam that he wanted to plant but was allegedly killed on his farm by suspected herdsmen.

The incident, according to residents of various camps around Igbatoro, who were mostly non-indigenes of the state, has scared them from going to their farms.

The killing of the farmer provoked a protest by farmers, mostly non-indigenes in the area, as they staged a protest alongside their wives, children and others.

Armed with green leaves and placards with inscriptions condemning grazing on their farms and attendant damage to their crops, the protesters trooped out in a large numbers chanting anti-herdsmen slogans.

Speaking with journalists, the head of Ileyo Igbatoro Camp, Chief Ogunleye Taiwo, said 95 per cent of people living in the area were non-indigenes comprising Igbo, Agatu, Ebira and Langtang farmers.

He said: “This man that was killed had been living here for over 30 years. Chief Falae’s farm is close to us here. Our people cannot go to farm anymore because of the fear that the herdsmen would attack them.

“This is the time we should be spraying our cocoa farm with chemicals but we cannot go to farm. This area is the food basket of Akure, the state capital but cattle enter our farms without restrain. We are tired of the menace of the herdsmen.”

Also speaking, the President, Coalition of Non-Indigenes Associations and Chairman, Agatu Farmers Association, Mr. Vincent Adonyi, said the menace of herdsmen would worsen food production and security if not checked.

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the death of the farmer.

However, Joseph said it would be too hasty to conclude on what led to the death of the farmer or those responsible for his death.

He said autopsy and investigations would reveal the actual cause of his death.