It is also estimated that over 70 per cent of Nigerian children experience multiple incidents of violence. The report by the global agency has offered the government another opportunity to solve the basic problems facing Nigerian children.

Apart from having the highest number of out-of-school children in the world, Nigeria also has the highest rate of child and infant mortality in the world. We decry the plight of Nigerian children and call on the government to build a world where every child will be in school, and safe from harm. There is no doubt that Nigerian children have an important role to play in national development. But, they cannot play this role when many of them are outside the school system.

We, therefore, urge the government to recommit itself to policies that will address all forms of abuses, especially those that prevent children from attaining their God-given potentials so that they are not left behind. Government ought to be mindful of the fact that “it is the generation of children growing up today who will take their place as Nigeria’s leaders tomorrow, and, who will be able to accelerate the progress we make now.” Let government use the occasion of this year’s World Children’s Day to end child abuse in the country.

It is, indeed, sad that Nigeria is among countries with the highest number of out-of-school children yet to benefit from advances in child rights. It is not good that Nigeria is witnessing rising cases of child abuse, despite government’s claimed efforts to check the menace. In 2016, a nine-year-old Korede Taiwo was reportedly chained by his father. The minor was also starved for over a month before concerned neighbours alerted security agents, who rescued the victim.

The poor boy was punished for stealing. His father said the boy was possessed of “stealing spirit”. This was the height of parental cruelty and child abuse. Korede Taiwo’s case may not be the only one in the country. Reports of abuse of children abound in the country. Nigerian children are also trafficked and subjected to all manner of ill-treatments under the guise of parental training.