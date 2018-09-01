How to protect your relationship from destroyers

Is it only men that abandon their children? What about women who not only abandon their children but elope with other men. You should mind the choice of words you use for men. Your language doesn’t portray you as a decent, intelligent, well-trained lady. Are you trying to incite our wives against us?

– Busari Tahiru

Kate, I wonder where you are getting your inspiration from. You are dedicated to educating men on how best to handle women, both in marriages and relationships despite all the attacks you get all the time.

– Okwudili Okafor