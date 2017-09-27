The Sun News
27th September 2017 - Protea opens a 90-room facility in Owerri
27th September 2017 - Nigeria exits 90 international bodies to save $70m/year
27th September 2017 - BREAKING: IPOB sues Buratai, demands Kanu’s whereabouts
27th September 2017 - Only service-based leadership will change Nigeria
27th September 2017 - Ogun guber: Yoruba in China pledge support to Sen. Adeola
27th September 2017 - Army to partner with top arms makers on weapon production – Buratai
27th September 2017 - Iraqi PM calls on Kurds to cancel independence referendum result
27th September 2017 - Air Force partners with SA Navy on security
27th September 2017 - Youth inclusiveness key to good governance, devt. – Saraki
27th September 2017 - NAPTIP to establish regional academy in human trafficking
Protea opens a 90-room facility in Owerri

— 27th September 2017

Protea Hotel, a subsidiary of Marriott International, on Monday announced the opening of a new 90-room facility in Owerri, Imo State.

A statement from Marriott International, Inc. multimedia content made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja said new branch known as Protea Hotel by Marriott, Owerri Select Owerri Select, is to further consolidate its presence in the country.

The 90-room hotel was developed by African Capital Alliance, a leading investment firm, and Kunoch Limited. ‎

Imo State is commonly referred to as the “Heartland” and also regarded as the entertainment capital of Eastern Nigeria.

Commenting on the opening of the hotel, Mr. Volker Heiden, Vice President Protea Hotels by Marriott, Marriott International said: “The opening of Protea Hotel by Marriott, Owerri Select, illustrates our confidence in the potential of Nigeria.

Heiden said this is in line with our commitment to grow in strategic secondary cities across the continent.

“The recent expansion of the city’s airport, will give the city better accessibility, which we are confident will further drive business travel.”

Also, Mr. Obiora Nwogugu, Principal and Head of Real Estate at African Capital Alliance added, “This new hotel is an important addition to the hotels we already own in the cities of Lagos and Benin in Nigeria, and Takoradi in Ghana.

“We are pleased to partner yet again with Protea Hotels by Marriott, which enjoys strong regional brand equity and awareness coupled with the global distribution of Marriott International.”

He said that Africa which has been described as ‘the continent of opportunity for the 21st century’ would continue to be an attractive investment proposition for many global corporations including the hotel industry.

Marriott International, a leading hotel operator on the continent, currently operates over 140 hotels in 20 countries.

It is targeting a projected growth by 2022 of over 200 Hotels with more than 36,000 rooms across operating and pipeline hotels.

(Source: NAN)

Nigeria exits 90 international bodies to save $70m/year

— 27th September 2017

  Membership cost $70m annually From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Nigeria has begun a process to exit 90 of 310 international organizations memberships. The decision is coming after accumulating backlog of $120 million in membership dues and other financial commitments which costs the nation an average of $70 million annually. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun…

  • BREAKING: IPOB sues Buratai, demands Kanu’s whereabouts

    — 27th September 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The last may not have been heard of the rift between the Nigerian Army and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as the group has dragged Chief of Army Staff, Lt- Gen Tukur Buratai, to the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, asking the court to compel the army chief…

  • Only service-based leadership will change Nigeria

    — 27th September 2017

      By CHRISTINE ONWUACHUMBA Lion Olatunbosun Okpeseyi is a man of many parts. Aside his good background in law, linguistics, management and marketing, he has also undergone decades of training to burnish his skills in leadership. To Okpeseyi the saying: ‘To lead is to serve,’ is a watchword every leader should have as core value……

  • Ogun guber: Yoruba in China pledge support to Sen. Adeola

    — 27th September 2017

    From: Segun Adio As the gubernatorial contest for the next governor of Ogun State gathers steam, the support for the ambition of Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, received a major boost, on Wednesday, as a group of Yoruba resident in far away China has pledged their loyalty to the senator. A source at the meeting said Chairman…

  • Army to partner with top arms makers on weapon production – Buratai

    — 27th September 2017

    The Nigerian Army says it will be partnering with renowned manufacturers of military hardware across the world to produce modern equipment for its personnel. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, stated this on Wednesday in an interview with newsmen during an exhibition organised by some world renowned manufacturers of military arsenal at…

