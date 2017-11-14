The Sun News
Latest
14th November 2017 - Proscription: IPOB knows fate Jan. 17
14th November 2017 - Buhari reassures S’ East of better deal in 2018
14th November 2017 - Be watchful, report violators of anti-open grazing law, Ortom tells Benue people
14th November 2017 - Kebbi Police parade kidnappers, car thieves, others
14th November 2017 - Ndume faces fresh hurdles
14th November 2017 - IATA seeks implementation of global aviation security plan
14th November 2017 - Delta Police arrest 5 suspected kidnappers of 4 Britons
14th November 2017 - FG, Katsina to transform Rugu Forest
14th November 2017 - ‘Get acquainted with brochure before applying’ – JAMB to applicants
14th November 2017 - NIMG staff demand probe of director
Home / Cover / National / Proscription: IPOB knows fate Jan. 17

Proscription: IPOB knows fate Jan. 17

— 14th November 2017

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Ruling on the application by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) challenging its proscription by the Federal High Court has been fixed for January 17, 2018.

The Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdu Kafarati made the order on September 20, upon an ex parte application by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

But, in a motion filed before the same judge on September 22, the group, through its lead counsel, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor‎, contended that the proscription order was unconstitutional adding that it was obtained by the AGF by suppressing vital facts.

IPOB’s motion canvassed 13 grounds in opposition to the order proscribing it and also designating it ‎a terrorist organisation.

Moving the application Ejiofor urged the court to vacate the order of Proscription of IPOB as terrorist organization on the ground that the process followed in obtaining it was defective.

He said that the Terrorist Act is explicit and specific on who can give approval for an organization to be proscribed. He said that President Muhammadu Buhari who the Act specifically empowered to approve the Proscription order did not give his approval as required by the law.

He said that a letter written by the Attorney General of the Federation to the President did not amount to approval nor the letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, conveying approval as the duty of the President under the act cannot be delegated.

The order of the court did not comply with the processes of Section 40 of the terrorist Act which defined the office of the President and all actions that are to be taken by him under the act. He said in the instant case no approval was given by the President.

He also argued that IPOB has never engaged on any terrorist activities. That procession and rallies which the organization is engaged in were not terrorist acts.

Ejiofor said that IPOB was registered in England, India and several other countries and that her members have the right for self determination under the United Nations Chapter.

The counsel denied claims by the Solicitor General, Mr. Apata that IPOB was linked with the importation of arms into the country by a Turkish national.

Justice Kafarati fixed January 17, 2018, for judgement after hearing Ejiofor and the Federal Government’s legal team led by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata, on Tuesday.

Apata vehemently opposed the application in the interest of justice, public peace, constitutional order, territorial integrity and national security.

He said that the application should be refused because IPOB is engaged in the terrorist activities .

The Solicitor General of the Federation presented 11 exhibits depicting instances where the activities of IPOB have been classified by security agencies as terrorist acts, including the killing of a policeman, submitted that Nnamdi Kanu the leader of the proscribed IPOB has called Nigeria a zoo that must be scattered. He said that a less, but similar incident fueled the Rwandan genocide.

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Proscription: IPOB knows fate Jan. 17

— 14th November 2017

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja Ruling on the application by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) challenging its proscription by the Federal High Court has been fixed for January 17, 2018. The Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdu Kafarati made the order on September 20, upon an ex parte application by the…

  • Buhari reassures S’ East of better deal in 2018

    — 14th November 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, assured the people of South East region of fair share of his developmental projects next year. He said that already, some key projects designed for the region, especially in the area of road infrastructure, agriculture and social services, had been captured in the 2018 budget already…

  • Be watchful, report violators of anti-open grazing law, Ortom tells Benue people

    — 14th November 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Otorm of Benue State has advised the people of the state to be watchful and report violations of the anti-open grazing law to security agencies for appropriate action. Governor Ortom gave the advise at Engila, Agatu Local Government Area, on Tuesday, during the ground breaking ceremony of the construction…

  • Kebbi Police parade kidnappers, car thieves, others

    — 14th November 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State police command, on Tuesday, paraded two suspects with human skull, kidnappers and nine other armed robbery suspects said to specialise in snatching of cars and motorcycles. Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim M. Kabiru, who paraded the suspects at the Police Command headquarters, noted that the two suspects…

  • Ndume faces fresh hurdles

    — 14th November 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja A former Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume, who is billed to resume sitting at the Upper Chamber, on Wednesday, may face a fresh hurdle, if the Senate succeeds in securing a Stay of Execution from an Abuja Federal High Court, to set aside a judgment, which nullified his suspension…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share