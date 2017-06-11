The Sun News
Property Czar, Sir Olu Okeowo spoils self with palatial home, one of a kind automobile

Property Czar, Sir Olu Okeowo spoils self with palatial home, one of a kind automobile

11th June 2017

He only recently moved into his Parkview palatial home, known to all as Palacio de Okeowo and which elicits gasps from all and sundry for its sheer opulence.
That property is conservatively valued at ₦4billion; the land was bought for N1billion and building built for N3billion. The edifice we can describe from now till tomorrow is said to be the replica of a luxurious French palace. The three-floor Victorian edifice overlooking the sea at one part is said to be the biggest property of its kind in Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos area. What that means in actual fact, is that it has displaced the former number 1 biggest said to be owned by Musa Danjuma, younger brother of General TY Danjuma (ret). Imagine someone sand-filling and claiming a good 5,000 square metres of the sea to add to his land to build his property! The building took 11 months to be ready and it’s built on five acres of prime land. This house, which can stand side by side with any from any part of the world, has all the comforts that money can buy.
Sir Olu Okeowo, just clocked 52 years old just a few days ago and the dazzler of no mean repute tickled every one’s fancy all over again last week, in a way and manner they hadn’t been tickled of recent when his standout, dual toned chariot of an automobile landed with much aplomb and razzmatazz! The car is a special one by all ramifications, one that was made to strict specifications for him. It even has a special number plate. From the little information we could garner, there are only just 50 of the car in the whole world and one of these special cars is owned by the property Czar and exemplary philanthropist, Olu Okeowo.



