The Sun News
Latest
3rd March 2018 - Promotion of human rights, key to attainment of peace and security – FG
3rd March 2018 - Enugu Inferno: N2 billion worth of goods destroyed at timber market
3rd March 2018 - Dogara, Buratai, others talk tough on trafficking
3rd March 2018 - Wike berates Rivers APC leaders for not attracting projects
3rd March 2018 - Naval officer killed by Boko Haram buried in Bayelsa
3rd March 2018 - Man in police net for adorning kidnapped victim’s cloth, shoe
3rd March 2018 - 2019: Plateau re-affirms support to Buhari
3rd March 2018 - Dapchi Abduction: Buhari administration has failed to tackle insecurity, insurgency – House member
3rd March 2018 - FG launches Conditional Grant Scheme in Katsina
3rd March 2018 - Gov Ishaku Condemns Mambilla crisis as police fear rise in casualties
Home / National / Promotion of human rights, key to attainment of peace and security – FG

Promotion of human rights, key to attainment of peace and security – FG

— 3rd March 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that the promotion of human rights is key to the attainment of international peace and security.

The government also expressed its strong commitment to ensuring the full and efficient implementation of the provisions of the Universal Declaration for Human Rights.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama made the remarks while speaking during the High-Level Segment (6th meeting) of the 37th Regular Session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Onyeama expressed Nigeria’s appreciation for the overwhelming support extended to the nation during Nigeria’s quest for re-election to the Human Rights Council in October 2017.

Onyeama assured Nigeria’s friends and partners of the nation’s readiness for the promotion of the achievement of the core mandate of the UN Human Rights Council.

“Mr. Vice President, as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the 25th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action, it is pertinent to recognise that the promotion and protection of human rights remains one of the most important modalities for the attainment of international peace and security.

“Nigeria remains strongly committed to ensuring the full and efficient implementation of the provisions of the Universal Declaration for Human Rights. To this end, a number of human rights related bills have been passed into law by our National Assembly. These are the Anti-Torture Act (2017); the Comprehensive Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshot Act (2017); and the National Senior Citizens Center Act (2017); and more human rights related laws will be enacted as Nigeria continues to develop its legal and institutional frameworks towards fulfilling our international obligations,” Onyeama said.

On the fight against terrorism, Onyeama told the audience that Nigeria appreciates and fully recognises the imperative of respect for human rights and adherence to international human rights obligations.

Onyeama further said with the establishment of the Human Rights Desk in the Nigeria Defence Headquarters, the nation’s security agencies are continually being sensitized on the imperative of respect for human rights while countering terrorism.

Onyeama recalled the launch of a National Action Plan by the Federal Government for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism.

This, Onyeama said, is with particular focus on strengthening institutions and coordination in preventing and countering violent extremism, strengthening the rule of law, access to justice in human rights, engaging communities and building resilience and integrating strategic communication.

“Furthermore, we have set up a judicial commission to review the compliance of the Armed Forces with the ethos and obligations of human rights, as well as applicable rules of engagement, especially in local conflicts and in the ongoing fight against terrorism,” Onyeama further said.

Onyeama also said that following the submission of the report of the Commission to the government, all credible issues of human rights violations identified in the report will be dealt with according to the nation’s law.

Onyeama further spoke on the fight against corruption in the country, saying that the Federal Government believed that the right to development, which is a fundamental importance to Nigeria, is being hampered with the menace of corruption.

While stating that the availability of safe havens for proceeds of corruption remained a major attraction for corruption in the nation’s society, Onyeama said Nigeria would continue to seek international cooperation in its quest for unconditional repatriation of proceeds of corruption starched in foreign jurisdictions to countries of origin.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Promotion of human rights, key to attainment of peace and security – FG

— 3rd March 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government has said that the promotion of human rights is key to the attainment of international peace and security. The government also expressed its strong commitment to ensuring the full and efficient implementation of the provisions of the Universal Declaration for Human Rights. Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama made…

  • Enugu Inferno: N2 billion worth of goods destroyed at timber market

    — 3rd March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu An inferno has razed down parts of popular Timber market, Kenyatta, Enugu state, destroying goods, shops and machines worth more than N2 billion. It was gathered that the fire started after the close of work, around 7pm on Friday and raged into the midnight despite the intervention of the State Fire Service….

  • Dogara, Buratai, others talk tough on trafficking

    — 3rd March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Speaker of the House of representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, on saturday, said the fight against trafficking would continue to surge until the practice is nipped in the bud. He also advised parents and guidance to desist from the habit of pushing their children and relatives into leaving the shores of Nigerians in…

  • Wike berates Rivers APC leaders for not attracting projects

    — 3rd March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has berated leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, for failing to attract tangible projects to the state since 2015. Governor Wike said that the Rivers APC leaders, who are working with the failed APC Federal Government, should remain quiet because they could…

  • Naval officer killed by Boko Haram buried in Bayelsa

    — 3rd March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi,Yenagoa Emotions ran high, on Saturday, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, as the body of Lt. Waze Kamara Egba of the Nigeria Navy killed by Boko Haram, last Tuesday, was brought home for burial. The late Egba, a young naval officer, was killed alongside Lt. Col. A. E. Mamudu, one of the commanding…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share