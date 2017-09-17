Promote peace, Wike urges communities

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has reiterated his call on communities in the state to establish platforms that will promote peace and engender development.

The governor also announced the elevation of the stool of Eze-Igbu Upata to a First Class Status.

Speaking during the coronation ceremony of Dr Felix Enene Otuwarikpo as the Eze-Igbu Upata III yesterday at Edeoha town in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Governor Wike said that communities embroiled in conflict always suffer developmental stagnation.

He charged the Eze-Igbu Upata III to work with Eze-Ekpeye Logbo and the State Government to develop programmes that will enhance peace and development in Ekpeye land.

“I appeal to all communities to promote peace for developmental purposes. Unless there is peace in a community, it will be difficult for the state government to take development to such a community.

“I enjoin the Eze-Igbu Upata to work with the Eze-Ekpeye Logbo to build peace in Ekpeye land,” Wike said. On the elevation of the Eze-Igbu Upata Stool to a First Class Status, Governor Wike said that the Eze-Ekpeye Logbo still remains the leading traditional ruler in Ekpeye land.

He assured the people of Upata Kingdom that his administration would fulfill all promises made to them. He stated that the state government would extend electricity to Ward 10 in Ahoada East Local Government Area, adding that County High School, Western Ahoada would be reconstructed and equipped.