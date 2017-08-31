Promote integration, brotherliness, Tambuwal urges Nigerians

From: Tunde Omolehib, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of godliness, charity, perseverance and spiritual intercession for the nation as the country celebrates Eid-el-Adha.

In a message to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Adha sallah celebration issued by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, in Sokoto, on Thursday, Tambuwal further urged Nigerians to always promote acts that enhance national integration and brotherhood.

He described the Sallah period as one that honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son to show submission to Allah’s command.

“As we’ve read from the Glorious Qur’an, just when Ibrahim was about to kill his son Ishmael, the Almighty Allah (SWT) put a sheep in his place. As such, we Muslims use Eid ul-Adha to celebrate Prophet Ibrahim’s complete obedience to the will of Allah and as a reminder of our own willingness to make sacrifices in obedience to God,” he added.

Tambuwal assured the citizens of Sokoto of his determination to make the state a model for good governance, security of lives and property and economic prosperity.

“Our determination to make impact in critical sectors like education, health, agriculture, water supply, rural development among others remains unshaken. I assure you that this administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of the citizens. We will continue to find lasting solutions to the challenges confronting us. We will continue with practical steps to impact on the lives of our citizens. The commendations we have received from far and near will only spur us to do more,” he added.

While wishing all Nigerians, especially those of Islamic persuasion a happy sallah celebration, the Governor appealed to them to continue their prayers for total healing of President Muhammadu Buhari.