The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2017 - Promote integration, brotherliness, Tambuwal urges Nigerians
31st August 2017 - LG poll: Delta Assembly dissolves electoral commission
31st August 2017 - Anambra guber: S’East PDP youths rally support for Obaze
31st August 2017 - Eagles victory worthy Sallah gift to Nigerians – Fans
31st August 2017 - Many women guilty of domestic violence — Lagos Commissioner
31st August 2017 - Russia detains two over suspected IS ‘terror’ plot
31st August 2017 - Eid-el-Kabir: Police restrict movement in Borno
31st August 2017 - Eid-el-Kabir: Amosun tasks Muslims on selfless sacrifice
31st August 2017 - Abuja: UK opens new High Commission building
31st August 2017 - Osinbajo meets with U.K Foreign Minister Boris Johnson
Home / National / Promote integration, brotherliness, Tambuwal urges Nigerians

Promote integration, brotherliness, Tambuwal urges Nigerians

— 31st August 2017

From: Tunde Omolehib, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of godliness, charity, perseverance and spiritual intercession for the nation as the country celebrates Eid-el-Adha.

In a message to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Adha sallah celebration issued by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, in Sokoto, on Thursday, Tambuwal further urged Nigerians to always promote acts that enhance national integration and brotherhood.

He described the Sallah period as one that honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim  to sacrifice his son to show submission to Allah’s command.

“As we’ve read from the Glorious Qur’an, just when Ibrahim was about to kill his son Ishmael, the Almighty Allah (SWT) put a sheep in his place. As such, we Muslims use Eid ul-Adha to celebrate Prophet Ibrahim’s complete obedience to the will of Allah and as a reminder of our own willingness to make sacrifices in obedience to God,” he added.

Tambuwal assured the citizens of Sokoto of his determination to make the state a model for good governance, security of lives and property and economic prosperity.

“Our determination to make impact in critical sectors like education, health, agriculture, water supply, rural development among others remains unshaken. I assure you that this administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of the citizens. We will continue to find lasting solutions to the challenges confronting us. We will continue with practical steps to impact on the lives of our citizens. The commendations we have received from far and near will only spur us to do more,” he added.

While wishing all Nigerians, especially those of Islamic persuasion a happy sallah celebration, the Governor appealed to them to continue their prayers for total healing of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Bennie 31st August 2017 at 5:15 pm
    Reply

    Thunder fire Hausa and their generation, uncercumcised animals.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Promote integration, brotherliness, Tambuwal urges Nigerians

— 31st August 2017

From: Tunde Omolehib, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of godliness, charity, perseverance and spiritual intercession for the nation as the country celebrates Eid-el-Adha. In a message to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Adha sallah celebration issued by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, in Sokoto, on Thursday, Tambuwal…

  • LG poll: Delta Assembly dissolves electoral commission

    — 31st August 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) was, on Thursday, dissolved by the state House of Assembly. In a two-third majority, the House, during plenary, passed a motion to dissolve the commission headed by Mr. Moses Ogbe, an Oghara kinsman of returnee former governor James Ibori. Daily Sun recalled that the…

  • Anambra guber: S’East PDP youths rally support for Obaze

    — 31st August 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The youth wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), South East zone, on Thursday, appealed to candidates who lost out in the Anambra governorship primaries to unite and work for the victory of the party at the November 18 governorship election. This was even as it congratulated the party’s flag bearer…

  • Eid-el-Kabir: Police restrict movement in Borno

    — 31st August 2017

    From: TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri The police have announced the restriction of movement during the Eid el Kabir celebration across Borno State, citing fragile security situation as reason for the restriction. “There will be restriction of vehicular movement on the day of eid prayers on 010102027. The restrictions though regretted, will include vehicular, human tricycles bicycle…

  • Eid-el-Kabir: Amosun tasks Muslims on selfless sacrifice

    — 31st August 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has enjoined Muslim faithful to demonstrate the virtue of selfless sacrifice as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival. This was contained in a statement issued, on Thursday, in Abeokuta, by the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye. According to the statement, the governor said, “While…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share