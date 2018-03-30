The Sun News
Home / National / Promise kept! Again actress Jennifer Ike feeds over 200 beggars in Lagos (Photos)

Promise kept! Again actress Jennifer Ike feeds over 200 beggars in Lagos (Photos)

— 30th March 2018

As part of her promise to always put smiles on the faces of hungry beggars, Nollywood actress, Jennifer Ike has paid visit to another set destitutes.

She shared the photos of her good deeds on her Instagram page and wrote: “I remembered the first day I passed through agege railway and I saw so many beggars, I asked why there are so much of them without knowing there are still more. So I decided to walk down and I noticed they were all grouped and each of the group have like 200 beggars. I saw different kinds of disabled but the one that got me is when a car driver nearly killed a child just because she was begging for money. I was so pained. After that day I decided to make agege railway my area of concentration. I just want to clear some misunderstanding here. I’ve been in a complete daze since I noticed some comments in some blogs based on my previous charity work. Comments like I should feed my own people and that am doing it to show off. The God that led me to this project does not discriminate. Secondly, I don’t show off in a stressful way #iwasmeanttobethere#iwasled#amjuststarting#iknowwhatitmeanstobehungry#istandforpeaceandunity#charitywork#ihaveplans#, she wrote.

It would be recalled that grand way to make entry into 2018, the budding star, Jennifer Amarachi Ike had taken time to extend her heart of Gold to the less privileged.

The script interpreter had on Monday, January 1, 2018 took foods to the hungry at Agege area of Lagos State. Feeding 100 and more set of beggars.

 

