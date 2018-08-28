– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Projects: Gov Yari decries delay in delivery of 61Kms Road
28th August 2018 - Kenya’s deputy chief justice arrested on corruption allegations-police
28th August 2018 - Minimum wage: NLC optimistic of payment before end of 2018
28th August 2018 - Osun @ 27: Oyintiloye hails Aregbesola’s govt, drums support for Oyetola
28th August 2018 - Navy confiscates over 13,803 bags of smuggled rice in Calabar
28th August 2018 - 2019: Taraba govt. tasks INEC on neutrality
28th August 2018 - Chris Giwa faults Keyamo on NFF leadership crisis
28th August 2018 - Niger rice farmers chair joins guber race
28th August 2018 - Osun 2018: UNDP wants violence-free poll
28th August 2018 - 2019 Elections: NDLEA urges traditional, religious leaders to preach against drug abuse
Home / National / Projects: Gov Yari decries delay in delivery of 61Kms Road
projects

Projects: Gov Yari decries delay in delivery of 61Kms Road

— 28th August 2018

NAN

Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, on Tuesday decried delay in the delivery of the ongoing 61 Kilometres road linking Dauran Town in Zurmi Local Government Area to Birnin Magaji and Kaura Namoda Towns.

Yari expressed the concern while inspecting the ongoing projects in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the contract was awarded in 2016 at the cost of over N4 billion to Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company.

Yari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Enlightenment, Malam Ibrahim Dosara, directed the company to increase its pace and complete the finishing touches to the project before the stipulated time.

READ ALSO 2019: Taraba govt. tasks INEC on neutrality

“Considering the huge resources invested in the project, the company has no reason whatsoever to delay it, especially as the inhabitants of the area have been expecting its completion,’’ he said.

The governor said that the road was scheduled to be inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in September.

He also expressed his disappointment with the low performance of contractors handling the ongoing reconstruction and expansion of Birnin-Magaji General Hospital.

Yari urged the contractors to work in line with the contractual agreement and intensify efforts toward the completion of the projects.

The governor, accompanied by the State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Lawal Liman, and other government functionaries, also inspected the Birnin-Magaji Township road project.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

projects

Projects: Gov Yari decries delay in delivery of 61Kms Road

— 28th August 2018

NAN Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, on Tuesday decried delay in the delivery of the ongoing 61 Kilometres road linking Dauran Town in Zurmi Local Government Area to Birnin Magaji and Kaura Namoda Towns. Yari expressed the concern while inspecting the ongoing projects in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the…

  • WAGE

    Minimum wage: NLC optimistic of payment before end of 2018

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN Mr Peter Ozo-Esan, General Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has assured Nigerians workers of the payment of the reviewed minimum wage before the end of 2018. Ozo-Esan gave this assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja. According to him, in spite of the delay caused by…

  • AREGBESOLA

    Osun @ 27: Oyintiloye hails Aregbesola’s govt, drums support for Oyetola

    — 28th August 2018

    As  residents of Osun State celebrates the 27th year of the state’s creation, a lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has hailed the government of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for its outstanding performance. Hon. Oyintiloye (Obokun APC) made this known in Osogbo on Monday, where he described the outgoing government of Ogbeni Aregbesola…

  • navy

    Navy confiscates over 13,803 bags of smuggled rice in Calabar

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN Rear Admiral Mathew Emuekpere, the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Nigerian Navy, said the command seized over 13,803 bags of smuggled rice valued at N22.8 million in the past seven months. Emuekpere disclosed this on Tuesday in Calabar, Cross River, during the handing over of the command’s leadership to his successor, Rear…

  • TARABA GOVT

    2019: Taraba govt. tasks INEC on neutrality

    — 28th August 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Taraba State Government has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain neutral and provide all players with a level playing field in the interest of peace and justice. The state’s deputy governor, Haruna Manu, gave the charge at the INEC headquarters, in Jalingo,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share