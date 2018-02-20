The Sun News
Home / National / Project monitoring, evaluation key to sustainable economic devt –Obaseki

Project monitoring, evaluation key to sustainable economic devt –Obaseki

— 20th February 2018

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that economic growth and development can only be attained when state institutions are driven not only by well-defined strategies but also monitored and evaluated through well-thought-out, reliable metrics.

Obaseki said this in Benin yesterday, at a workshop on Designing, Building and Sustaining Result-based Monitoring and Evaluation System, organised by the state government in conjunction with Carter Consulting Limited for top civil and public servants in the state.

Condemning the negligent attitude that short-changes the state of project funds, he said contractors collude with civil or public servants to walk away with billions of naira for jobs poorly done due to “the tradition of people not being diligent.”

He decried what he called a ‘bastard mentality,’ which allows contractors to throw paltry sums of money at officials of government while they walk away with billions of naira after executing poor quality projects.

“When you think about it. It is like a bastard mentality. That is, you are taking your money from your home and giving it to outsiders. At the end of the day, who loses? You make peanuts and the contractor has walked away with billions of naira. That is what I see across the country.” 

He maintained that often times, monitoring and evaluation processes are inadequate because they are not informed by policymaking, noting that the workshop would serve to intimate participants with the primacy of monitoring and evaluation for sustainable project delivery.

“Over the years, monitoring and evaluation processes have been applied in a manner that did not adequately inform the policymaking. Neither did it address the issue of planning in budgeting as well as projects and programme implementation.

“In fact, most employees in the civil and public services have a limited understanding of the essence and value of monitoring and evaluation to the overall development process in the state.”

He argued that some civil servants lack tools, processes and methods required not only to efficiently and effectively monitor and evaluate but also to determine if the interest of the people is being served.

“It is not uncommon when you send out people to go and monitor ongoing government projects, and the people say they are on a witch-hunt. You normally hear things like, let us help the person. So, you are helping your friends or beneficiaries of state contracts at the expense of the people of our state?

“The most embarrassing demonstration of this glaring limitation is that in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), where some forms of monitoring takes place, the activities are reduced to periodic onsite visits, without analysis of how the activities are linked to the broader chain of results. You hardly see an M&E framework with clear measurable indicators used in evaluation or a holistic and replicable format for reporting achievements or setbacks.”

