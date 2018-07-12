The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - Project Alert steps up campaign against traumatised children
12th July 2018 - Umahi in the shadow of vultures’ talons
12th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Nigeria’s democracy under siege – Wike
12th July 2018 - Adeosun: FG backs NYSC on exemption certificate
12th July 2018 - Olubadan to Ibadan 21 kings: You’re disgrace to royalty
12th July 2018 - Court jails 113 Boko Haram fighters
12th July 2018 - Imo Assembly directs chief judge to constitute 7-man panel for deputy gov
12th July 2018 - NASS rejects Buhari’s Executive Order 6
12th July 2018 - NATO allies express shock as Trump demands double defence spending
12th July 2018 - ‘No basis for Ortom’s impeachment, dissolution of councils’
Home / National / Project Alert steps up campaign against traumatised children
Josephine Effah Chukwuma - Project Alert Violence Against Women

Project Alert steps up campaign against traumatised children

— 12th July 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

Efforts to address the high rate of child abuse may have received the desired boost as a Nigerian-based non-governmental organisation, Project Alert Violence Against Women, recently kicked off a campaign to raise awareness on the effects of domestic violence on young children.

Tagged: ‘Break the Cycle’, the campaign, which aims to advocate zero tolerance for domestic violence, especially as its harmful effects rubs off on children, is releasing a series of poignant videos which take a deeper look into the realities of children from domestic violent homes in Nigeria.

A statement by the Executive Director, Project Alert Violence Against Women, Josephine Effah Chukwuma, maintained that while there are statistics on women facing domestic violence, an often overlooked issue is the effect of domestic violence on the children who are first hand witnesses of the abuse.

“Reliable data on violence against children in Nigeria is scarce because violence is often regarded as ‘normal’ such as within the family circle,” UNICEF said.

In May 2018, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team condemned the increasingly alarming rates of domestic violence in the state.

“Domestic violence has a huge impact on children who live in such toxic environment. The environment is tense, unpredictable and often dominated by the fear of what would happen to themselves, their mother and siblings. Children who live in such homes suffer physical, psychological and emotional trauma,” Chukwuma said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Josephine Effah Chukwuma - Project Alert Violence Against Women

Project Alert steps up campaign against traumatised children

— 12th July 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu Efforts to address the high rate of child abuse may have received the desired boost as a Nigerian-based non-governmental organisation, Project Alert Violence Against Women, recently kicked off a campaign to raise awareness on the effects of domestic violence on young children. Tagged: ‘Break the Cycle’, the campaign, which aims to advocate zero…

  • Ekiti guber: Nigeria’s democracy under siege – Wike

    Ekiti guber: Nigeria’s democracy under siege – Wike

    — 12th July 2018

    Jonathan calls for caution Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has condemned the alleged attack on Ekiti State by the Nigeria Police, saying the attack is an  affront on the inalienable rights of the people of the state to a peaceful, free, fair and credible election. In a conference, last night, at the Government House, Port Harcourt,…

  • NYSC - CERTIFICATE

    Adeosun: FG backs NYSC on exemption certificate

    — 12th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has backed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on its stance on the Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun’s Exemption Certificate. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the federal government has nothing to add to the NYSC exemption certificate controversy trailing the minister. Mohammed was responding to a question…

  • Olubadan to Ibadan 21 kings: You’re disgrace to royalty

    — 12th July 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has described the 21 new kings in Ibadan as disgrace to royalty. Oba Adetunji said the new kings have shot themselves in the foot by saying they were responsible for the stoppage of his salaries from the 11 local government areas in Ibadan,…

  • COURT JAILS 113 BOKO HARAM

    Court jails 113 Boko Haram fighters

    — 12th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The special court for the trial of terrorism-related cases has convicted and sentenced 113 Boko Haram terrorists to jail for their involvement in acts of terrorism. The convicts, who were sentenced to various jail terms, were arraigned before the special court sitting at the Wawa Military Cantonment in Kainji, Niger State, by…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share