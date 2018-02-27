Prof. Ikechebelu: Why more women suffer infertility

…As Obiano inaugurates hospital in Awka

Zika Bobby

Life International, a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities, has been inaugurated in Awka by Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, and the presiding bishop of Grace of God Mission, Bishop Paul Nwachukwu.

It was gathered that the hospital, built by Joseph Ifeanyichukwu Ikechebelu, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Faculty of Medicine, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, will employ modern scientific technology known as endoEYE view in the diagnosis and treatment of women-related issues. It will also help boost quality health care delivery for citizens.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, Governor Obiano expressed surprise that an individual could personally put in place such a facility with modern technologies in diagnosis and treatment for the residents. He urged others to emulate the proprietor.

“This kind of think-home philosophy is what the governor has been praying and working for. I am impressed that the hospital also has separate quarters for patients’ relatives so that they won’t be stranded while taking care of the patients. This is a pure touch of class and excellence and a gesture we all need to emulate.

“Government has done its own part of creating the enabling environment for business to thrive. We want industrialists, investors and professionals to key into that by creating jobs for our youths. With this, people don’t need to travel to India, Canada, America and other places to access medicare. The only thing we ask Prof. Ikechebelu is to ensure that there is professional treatment of patients here,” he said.

Earlier, at the inaugural lecture at the UNIZIK auditorium, Ikechebelu described women as a special breed and carriers of godly environment such as the vagina, uterus, fallopian tubes and pelvis. But he regretted that some factors like sexually-transmitted diseases, uterine fibroids, tubal damage and peritoneal factors that distort the general environment in a woman could result in infertility.

He said the EndoEYE system was a high-tech technology used to examine the woman’s abdomen (laparoscopy) and uterus (hysteroscopy) that transmits light and has a small video camera that sends images and video to a monitor or screen.

According to him, the EndoEYE view can be used for improved diagnosis and surgery, easy procedure recording, assessment and treatment of conditions relating to the reproductive system in a woman, adding that with the technological innovation in assessing a woman’s system, reproductive issues like tubal pathologies, tubal blockage, peri-tubal adhesions and salpingistis with or without hydosalpinx can be identified and treated with ease.

Dedicating the edifice unto God, Nwachukwu stressed that God brought the project to fruition through man’s instrumentality, saying that just like the name of the hospital implies, when one is giving life, one is doing the work of God.

Bishop Nwachukwu added that such projects were the beginning of good things to come in the state.

The traditional ruler of Umunya, chairman of Oyi Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Kris Onyekwuluje, said Governor Obiano’s solid foundation of security has attracted many developments to the state. He called on more people to come back home and invest.

The CEO of the hospital, Ikechebelu, said the governor’s posture on development informed his investment in health care. He promised excellent service delivery to patients.

Others present at the inaugural lecture and launch of the hospital were the traditional ruler of Abagana, Igwe Mbamalu Okeke, the chief medical director, NAUTH, Nnewi, Prof. Anthony Igwegbe, the sales representative of OM Surgical, New Delhi, India, Rajesh Patil, Anambra State commissioner for health, Dr. Joe Akabuike, professional bodies and many others.