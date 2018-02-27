The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - Prof. Ikechebelu: Why more women suffer infertility
27th February 2018 - Journalist moves to sell Africa to the world
27th February 2018 - Serpentine conversation
27th February 2018 - A government’s unending blame game
27th February 2018 - Edith 08144346869
27th February 2018 - FG plans carrot-stick approach to end human trafficking
27th February 2018 - How I killed 3 of my church members -Pastor
27th February 2018 - DSS negotiates with Boko Haram
27th February 2018 - Presidency makes U-turn on Boko Haram defeat
27th February 2018 - Dapchi attack: Military, police trade blames
Home / Lifeline / Prof. Ikechebelu: Why more women suffer infertility

Prof. Ikechebelu: Why more women suffer infertility

— 27th February 2018

…As Obiano inaugurates hospital in Awka

Zika Bobby

Life International, a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities, has been inaugurated in Awka by Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, and the presiding bishop of Grace of God Mission, Bishop Paul Nwachukwu.

It was gathered that the hospital, built by Joseph Ifeanyichukwu Ikechebelu, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Faculty of Medicine, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, will employ modern scientific technology known as endoEYE view in the diagnosis and treatment of women-related issues. It will also help boost quality health care delivery for citizens.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, Governor Obiano expressed surprise that an individual could personally put in place such a facility with modern technologies in diagnosis and treatment for the residents. He urged others to emulate the proprietor.

“This kind of think-home philosophy is what the governor has been praying and working for. I am impressed that the hospital also has separate quarters for patients’ relatives so that they won’t be stranded while taking care of the patients. This is a pure touch of class and excellence and a gesture we all need to emulate.

“Government has done its own part of creating the enabling environment for business to thrive. We want industrialists, investors and professionals to key into that by creating jobs for our youths. With this, people don’t need to travel to India, Canada, America and other places to access medicare. The only thing we ask Prof. Ikechebelu is to ensure that there is professional treatment of patients here,” he said.

Earlier, at the inaugural lecture at the UNIZIK auditorium, Ikechebelu described women as a special breed and carriers of godly environment such as the vagina, uterus, fallopian tubes and pelvis. But he regretted that some factors like sexually-transmitted diseases, uterine fibroids, tubal damage and peritoneal factors that distort the general environment in a woman could result in infertility.

He said the EndoEYE system was a high-tech technology used to examine the woman’s abdomen (laparoscopy) and uterus (hysteroscopy) that transmits light and has a small video camera that sends images and video to a monitor or screen.

According to him, the EndoEYE view can be used for improved diagnosis and surgery, easy procedure recording, assessment and treatment of conditions relating to the reproductive system in a woman, adding that with the technological innovation in assessing a woman’s system, reproductive issues like tubal pathologies, tubal blockage, peri-tubal adhesions and salpingistis with or without hydosalpinx can be identified and treated with ease.

Dedicating the edifice unto God, Nwachukwu stressed that God brought the project to fruition through man’s instrumentality, saying that just like the name of the hospital implies, when one is giving life, one is doing the work of God.

Bishop Nwachukwu added that such projects were the beginning of good things to come in the state.

The traditional ruler of Umunya, chairman of Oyi Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Kris Onyekwuluje, said Governor Obiano’s solid foundation of security has attracted many developments to the state. He called on more people to come back home and invest.

The CEO of the hospital, Ikechebelu, said the governor’s posture on development informed his investment in health care. He promised excellent service delivery to patients.

Others present at the inaugural lecture and launch of the hospital were the traditional ruler of Abagana, Igwe Mbamalu Okeke, the chief medical director, NAUTH, Nnewi, Prof. Anthony Igwegbe, the sales representative of OM Surgical, New Delhi, India, Rajesh Patil, Anambra State commissioner for health, Dr. Joe Akabuike, professional bodies and many others.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG plans carrot-stick approach to end human trafficking

— 27th February 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Senate President, Bukola Saraki, disclosed yesterday that the Federal Government will adopt the carrot-stick approach to curb illegal migration and human trafficking in the country. He stated this at the Senate Roundtable on Migration and Human Trafficking held in Benin City, capital of Edo State, yesterday. “I must stress, however, that this…

  • How I killed 3 of my church members -Pastor

    — 27th February 2018

    •Remanded in custody Tony John, Port Harcourt A chief magistrate’s court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has remanded Pastor Chidebere Okoroafor, founder of Altar of Solution Church, in prison for the alleged murder of a 25-year-old pregnant woman and two others. The 32-year-old pastor, who was paraded at the police headquarters at the weekend in Port…

  • DSS negotiates with Boko Haram

    — 27th February 2018

    •How talks with 2 factions led to release of UNIMAID lecturers, women •Why rescue took long –Buhari  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why it took seven months for the three lecturers of the University of Maiduguri and eight months for the 10 women abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in the North East…

  • Presidency makes U-turn on Boko Haram defeat

    — 27th February 2018

    Contrary to its earlier claim at different time that Boko Haram has been “technically decimated” and “completely defeated” the Presidency has admitted that the war against the dreaded insurgency was not over. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, who gave the verdict when he appeared on a Lagos-based television…

  • Dapchi attack: Military, police trade blames

    — 27th February 2018

    The military has denied claim by Governor Ibrahim Gaidam that the withdrawal of troops was responsible for the attack and abduction of female students. It said troops movement from Dapchi was carried out in tandem with the exigencies of operation. According to Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, deputy director, Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, who…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share