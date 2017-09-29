The Sun News
Home / National / Procession ban: You’re infringing on our rights, Shi’ites tell Sokoto Govt

Procession ban: You’re infringing on our rights, Shi’ites tell Sokoto Govt

— 29th September 2017

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise called Shi’ite, has condemned the Sokoto State Government for placing a ban its procession in the state, saying such order was an attempt to deprive their fundamental rights.

Recall that Sokoto State Government had, on Wednesday, placed  ban on the group against public procession in the state on the grounds of an unfavourable security reports of anticipated occurrence of public disorder.

But speaking with Daily Sun in Sokoto, the group;s leader, Sheikh Qassim Umar-Sanda, said it was injustice to deprived them their constitutional rights without concrete proves.

He also said the planned procession is a pure religion obligation with no intention to endanger any person lives or properties.

Umar-Sanda also recalled that the group had been conducting the processions for years without any rancor, commemorating the unlawful murder of Prophet Muhammad grandson, Imam Hussain, educating people on the brutal killings.

He said all previous public programmes being conducted by the group were under the watch of police and other security agencies.

He called on state government to always verify facts and not working with rumours, saying that some elements were capitalising religion and securing favours from the government officials to achieve selfish interest against the group.

According him, the group was not contacted prior to the purported security meeting between the state government and security agencies on their annual procession, stressing that they are being  living within neighborhoods and interacting with all categories of people freely without misunderstanding.

He stressed that IMN members are Nigerians and have right to practice their religion according their understandings as enshrined in the nation’s constitutions.

Said he, “Leaders should ensure justice as records indicated that no injustice that can block success of religious awareness and rituals across the globe.

“We once again disassociated ourselves from all forms of violence and instigations in the state.” Umar-Sanda said.

Segun Adio

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

