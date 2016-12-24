The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
24th December 2016 - President Buhari’s Christmas message: Peace and Tolerance
24th December 2016 - Tension in Kaduna
24th December 2016 - President lauds military for capture of Boko Haram stronghold
24th December 2016 - Benin City: Christmas eve sees long lines at ATMs
24th December 2016 - Buhari condoles with Merkel following terror attack
24th December 2016 - White House explains rejection of Trump’s veto advice on UN’s Israel/Palestinian Resolution
24th December 2016 - Probing the death of corps members
24th December 2016 - Life has taught me not to depend on anybody – Princess Romeo Oghene
24th December 2016 - Jonathan lied about willingly conceding defeat to Buhari – Kenny Martins
24th December 2016 - Anger over murder of Temidayo, bride-to-be
Home / Editorial / Probing the death of corps members

Probing the death of corps members

— 24th December 2016

It is very good that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a probe into the death of two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at their orientation camps during the recent orientation programme for fresh corps members in the country.  Ukeme Monday and Ifedolapo Oladepo died at the Zamfara and Kano states Orientation Camps respectively, following ill health, for which it is suspected that they were not given adequate medical attention.   Oladepo, in particular, was reported to have complained that she was ill, but was thought to be feigning illness to avoid the mandatory drills. It has been alleged that her complaints were not taken seriously by the medical team at the camp until her condition became critical.

The demise of these two corps members has, once again, brought to the fore the conditions under which our fresh graduates undertake the compulsory national service, especially the state of the orientation camps and the arrangements made for their health and safety at these camps.   It has also underscored the recurring controversy on the relevance or otherwise of the NYSC scheme, especially on account of the growing difficulty in securing the lives of the participants as they travel across the country and during the course of their service.

Reports from different parts of the country indicate that the conditions at many of the state orientation camps are not conducive for healthy living. Many of the camps are located in distant parts of the states, with crass unconcern about how the participants would get there. Some of these camps have no perimeter fencing, and their structures are dilapidated. Many have no functional toilets and bathrooms.

Indisposed corps members in some states are reportedly left to the care of fellow corps members who newly graduated from the medical colleges of our universities. It is these corps member doctors who treat and refer sick participants to the medical personnel on the camps, if they deem it necessary.  This scenario, obviously, cannot make for robust health care at the camps, especially when a corps member does not have a life-threatening ailment.

One thing that has become clear from the recent unfortunate deaths is that better arrangements must be made for the health needs of corps members at the orientation camps and throughout the service year. It is not necessary to continue to endanger the lives of participants in this scheme.

The use of NYSC members for election duties has also cost some of them their lives. During the rerun election in Rivers State, a corps member identified as Okonta Samuel was shot dead while working as an ad-hoc official. Earlier, some other NYSC members were killed in the aftermath of the 2011 presidential election. This is in addition to the number of those who die in road accidents on their way to and back from their places of primary assignment.

At no time since the establishment of the NYSC scheme by the General Yakubu Gowon administration in 1973 has its continuing relevance been questioned as we are having it today. The graduate mass mobilisation scheme which was started in the immediate aftermath of the unfortunate Nigerian Civil War was meant to foster unity, national integration and understanding among the diverse ethnic nationalities of the country.

However, in the last several decades, the appreciation of the scheme by various stakeholders has depreciated significantly. It is now seen by some as a sort of irritant that is being sustained to cater for interests other than those of the participants. Some have called for its outright cancellation.

The state of some of the camps indicates a complete failure of planning, funding and leadership. Many of the state governments that should support the NYSC with the provision of functional orientation camps are not alive to the responsibility, thereby making the problem overwhelming for the NYSC.

The probe should find out the circumstances leading to the untimely deaths of the mentioned corps members. It is necessary to identify the ailments that killed them and the treatment given to them at the camps. This will help to determine if anyone was culpable in their deaths and ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not recur.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

President Buhari’s Christmas message: Peace and Tolerance

— 24th December 2016

(By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has said it is possible for Nigerians to live in peace if only they learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority, and be their brothers’ keepers in word and deed. He said this in his Christmas message to Nigerians and Christians in particular, calling for prayers…

  • Tension in Kaduna

    — 24th December 2016

    OVER INCESSANT KILLINGS IN SOUTHERN PART EL-RUFAI HAS FAILED- PDP CHIEFTAIN POLITICIANS HAVE HIJACKED KILLINGS- FULANI LEADER EL-RUFAI SUES FOR PEACE By: ISMAIL OMIPIDAN In March 2015, towards the build to the April 2015 general elections, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, then, as All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, had while speaking on a Freedom Radio…

  • President lauds military for capture of Boko Haram stronghold

    — 24th December 2016

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obanloye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the leadership of the Armed Forces for the successful capture of terrorist sect Boko Haram’s enclave at  Sambisa Forest in Borno state. The President, who said the feat will go a long way in improving the security situation in the country, described the news as gratifying…

  • Benin City: Christmas eve sees long lines at ATMs

    — 24th December 2016

    Barely 24 hours to Christmas, residents of Benin city are keeping vigil in the banks to use Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). Most of the ATMs in the city on Saturday are reported to not be dispensing cash. Many of the residents told the News Agency of Nigeria that they had been in some of the…

  • Buhari condoles with Merkel following terror attack

    — 24th December 2016

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has called on ‎German Chancellor, Angela Merkel‎, to remain resolute following the terror attack in the country’s capital Berlin at the city’s Christmas market. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted the President as saying that the latest terror attacks on Germany are a…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351