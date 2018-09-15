– The Sun News
Latest
15th September 2018 - Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund
15th September 2018 - Daura, a victim of political exigency – Associate
15th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: IPOB shuts down South East, P.H
15th September 2018 - IPOB sit-at-home: 4 drivers missing, 15 trucks burnt in P’Harcourt
15th September 2018 - Lagos 2019: Tinubu’s men foreclose Ambode’s 2nd term
15th September 2018 - Alleged corruption: EFCC replies Fayose
15th September 2018 - The once elegant Joseph Wayas
15th September 2018 - Pan-Africanism and its Macronic counterfeits (2)
15th September 2018 - FRSC operatives need not bear arms
15th September 2018 - SUN GIRL: NWANUFORO JOYCE
Home / Cover / National / Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DG

Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund

— 15th September 2018

Investigators established that the sacked DG gave directives for the opening of the account “without any form of documentation and approval from the Office of Accountant General of the Federation” – Accused of withdrawing N2.6b cash from agency’s accounts Ade Alade, Abuja There appears to be no respite yet for the sacked Director General of the…

  • DAURA - VICTIM OF POLITICAL MACHINATIONS

    Daura, a victim of political exigency – Associate

    — 15th September 2018

    A close ally (name withheld) of Lawal Daura has dismissed the probe panel report on the embattled former spy chief an attempt to further humiliate Daura, who he described as a victim of political machinations. READ ALSO: Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund According to him, Daura was sacrificed for political exigency….

  • IPOB

    Sit-at-home: IPOB shuts down South East, P.H

    — 15th September 2018

    A civil servant said IPOB should know that tribal agitations for separation would not solve the problem of the country Jeff Amechi Ogbo, Aloysius Attah – Onitsha; Geoffrey Anyanwu – Awka; David Onwuchekwa – Nnewi; Raphael Ede – Enugu; Obinna Odogwu – Abakaliki; Felix Ikem – Nsukka Yesterday’s sit-at-home order issued by Indigenous People of…

  • IPOB sit-at-home: 4 drivers missing, 15 TRUCKS burnt in P’Harcourt

    IPOB sit-at-home: 4 drivers missing, 15 trucks burnt in P’Harcourt

    — 15th September 2018

    No fewer than 15 trucks and buildings were reportedly destroyed and shops looted, as irate youths took advantage of the IPOB directive. – Police arrest 18 pro-Biafra supporters Tony John, Port Harcourt The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, turned violent as youths suspected to be supporters of the group allegedly…

  • Lagos 2019: Tinubu’s men FORECLOSE Ambode’s 2nd term

    Lagos 2019: Tinubu’s men foreclose Ambode’s 2nd term

    — 15th September 2018

    The event to be attended by party leaders and members across the state is to foreclose the second term ambition of Governor Ambode – Hold show of strength rally for Sanwo-Olu tomorrow Moshood Adebayo In what appears as a strong signal to the embattled governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, the political machinery of…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]