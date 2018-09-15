Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund

There appears to be no respite yet for the sacked Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) Mallam Lawal Musa Daura as a preliminary report of investigation by a probe panel set up to investigate financial allegations against him has indicted him for alleged embezzlement and money laundering while in office.

Saturday Sun had last month reported exclusively the detention of Daura in DSS ‘protective custody’ after his initial arrest and release by the police to allow detectives carry out extensive investigations on some allegations against him.