Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund— 15th September 2018
Investigators established that the sacked DG gave directives for the opening of the account “without any form of documentation and approval from the Office of Accountant General of the Federation”
– Accused of withdrawing N2.6b cash from agency’s accounts
Ade Alade, Abuja
There appears to be no respite yet for the sacked Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) Mallam Lawal Musa Daura as a preliminary report of investigation by a probe panel set up to investigate financial allegations against him has indicted him for alleged embezzlement and money laundering while in office.
READ ALSO: Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura won’t return
Saturday Sun had last month reported exclusively the detention of Daura in DSS ‘protective custody’ after his initial arrest and release by the police to allow detectives carry out extensive investigations on some allegations against him.
This followed his sack by the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, allegedly, on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari who was holidaying in London, and detained, on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. He has since remained in the DSS detention facility located in Gwarimpa, Abuja.
The team of investigators comprising operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and other security agencies in their report accused Daura of operating a phony account with a new generation bank, with a total in-flow of over N8.2 billion between November 2015 and April 2018 in five structured and systematic transactions. The account number is 1014481726 and is managed by one Miss Amara Maduagwu, a staff of the bank, believed to have a close relationship with Daura.
The investigators also established that the sacked DG gave directives for the opening of the account tagged ‘DSS Dedicated Pension Account’ on November 27, 2015 “without any form of documentation and approval from the Office of Accountant General of the Federation.”
READ ALSO: EFCC’s freezing Benue account illegal – Yari
A letter dated September 5, 2018 to the EFCC and signed by one M. Kalu for the Accountant General of the Federation with reference number OAGF/SD/ABJ/303/ VOL.1/22, says “The OAGF did not grant clearance and approval to the DSS to operate DSS Dedicated Pension Account No 1014881726 with…neither did the bank obtain clearance from OAGF to operate the said account.
Beside this, the investigators accused Daura of embarking on a pattern of cash withdrawals running into billions of naira. Specifically, the report said between January and December 2016, the embattled ex-intelligence chief approved and withdrew in cash the sum of N2, 675,858,185,09 from the accounts of DSS.
The report further disclosed that, while the Chief Security Officer to Daura, one Musa Garba had about a million naira in his bank account when he was appointed in 2015, investigation shows he now has a balance of N106 million in his naira account and another $120,000 in his domiciliary account.
The investigators also accused Daura of using a Lebanese, Mr Joseph Marc Khoury as a front to execute phony contracts. They said the Lebanese operates 36 different accounts in five banks.
READ ALSO: Daura’s stewardship at DSS
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Update: Finance Minister Adeosun resigns — Sources14th September 2018
-
Minimum wage: Osinbajo to preside over special meeting Tuesday14th September 2018
-
IPOB sit-at-home order: No need for show of strength, Adegboruwa tells FG14th September 2018
Latest
Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund— 15th September 2018
Investigators established that the sacked DG gave directives for the opening of the account “without any form of documentation and approval from the Office of Accountant General of the Federation” – Accused of withdrawing N2.6b cash from agency’s accounts Ade Alade, Abuja There appears to be no respite yet for the sacked Director General of the…
-
Daura, a victim of political exigency – Associate— 15th September 2018
A close ally (name withheld) of Lawal Daura has dismissed the probe panel report on the embattled former spy chief an attempt to further humiliate Daura, who he described as a victim of political machinations. READ ALSO: Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund According to him, Daura was sacrificed for political exigency….
-
Sit-at-home: IPOB shuts down South East, P.H— 15th September 2018
A civil servant said IPOB should know that tribal agitations for separation would not solve the problem of the country Jeff Amechi Ogbo, Aloysius Attah – Onitsha; Geoffrey Anyanwu – Awka; David Onwuchekwa – Nnewi; Raphael Ede – Enugu; Obinna Odogwu – Abakaliki; Felix Ikem – Nsukka Yesterday’s sit-at-home order issued by Indigenous People of…
-
IPOB sit-at-home: 4 drivers missing, 15 trucks burnt in P’Harcourt— 15th September 2018
No fewer than 15 trucks and buildings were reportedly destroyed and shops looted, as irate youths took advantage of the IPOB directive. – Police arrest 18 pro-Biafra supporters Tony John, Port Harcourt The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, turned violent as youths suspected to be supporters of the group allegedly…
-
Lagos 2019: Tinubu’s men foreclose Ambode’s 2nd term— 15th September 2018
The event to be attended by party leaders and members across the state is to foreclose the second term ambition of Governor Ambode – Hold show of strength rally for Sanwo-Olu tomorrow Moshood Adebayo In what appears as a strong signal to the embattled governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, the political machinery of…
-
Entertainment
Davido Cancels US Tour To Focus On NYSC— 14th September 2018
The singer made this known on Friday, on his Instagram page, where he revealed that the dates of his tour conflicts with his NYSC programme. Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has rescheduled his United States tour to focus on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, which he is currently undergoing. The…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Manholes, flood put FCT residents on edge— 12th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may boast of good roads but safety in some of the roads are now being threatened by manholes. In Utako, Jabi, Wuse, Area 1, and Apo, manholes litter everywhere, causing concerns among residents. The concerns are coming on heels of increasing flood, which deceitfully cover the…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
Starvation looms on the Plateau— 14th September 2018
“We are pleading for government intervention because hunger and starvation is looming in our communities…” Gyang Bere, Jos A fresh trouble is in the offing on the Plateau. It is another dark and indeed a tragic moment for traumatized farmers in Riyom and Barkin-Ladi local governments in Plateau State. This is because their farms with…
Literary Review
Chidi Kwubiri exploits in Accra— 7th September 2018
Gallery 1957 is based in Accra and is dedicated to contemporary art, with a curatorial focus on West Africa. The gallery presents a programme of exhibitions, installations and performances Olamide Babatunde SMO Contemporary Art, Nigeria, in collaboration with Gallery 1957, Ghana, recently exhibited Nigerian-based-German artist, Chidi Kwubiri’s solo exhibition entitled motionEmotion in Ghana. READ ALSO: Identity…
-
Lifeline
IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos— 14th September 2018
IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so. Job Osazuwa The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria, an internationally-accredited body, recently trained and certified professionals at management levels in different fields. READ ALSO: The Professions, Management Consultancy and Institutional Reform in Nigeria…
Education Review
1999: Achebe wins maiden creativity award— 14th September 2018
On this day in September 1999, Professor Chinua Achebe won the maiden National Creativity Award. Achebe was born Albert Chinualu-mogu Achebe and was a Nigerian novelist, poet, professor and critic. His first novel Things Fall Apart (1958) was also considered his magnum opus and is the most widely read book in modern African literature. Raised…
-
TSWeekend
Governors running after me – Ezeamakam (Ebele the Flutist)— 14th September 2018
She plays one of her classics ‘I Need To Know’, and the atmosphere relaxes into a beautiful mood. Ebele not only has the voice, but her music is unique Gloria Okezie-Okafor She is arguably the first Nigerian professional female flutist – and perhaps Africa as well. And speaking career wise, Ebele’s journey into the world of…
Opinion
The once elegant Joseph Wayas— 15th September 2018
Due to old age and failing health, the once elegance of Dr. Wayas is falling. Although he still retains his fighting spirit Eric Teniola Dr Joseph Wayas (77) is the first Senate President to act as President of Nigeria. That was in 1983 following the absence of President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari (93)and his vice,…
Columnists
-
Political rumbles in Lagos State— 14th September 2018
Are those who trigger political rumbles power-drunk dictators? Most unlikely, but, if they are, the fact remains that dictators do not operate all alone. Duro Onabule In very lucky circumstances, tremors always precede earthquakes, in which case a dash can be made for survival or to minimise either casualty figures or magnitude figures or magnitude of…
-
A case for sacrificial leadership— 14th September 2018
We have come to that point in our political evolution where we must be willing to be messianic, that is, sacrificial in our disposition towards Nigeria. Chris Okotie Politics is essentially the negotiation of instrumentality for a place and for a time. Every political agenda is predicated on an ideological philosophy that finds expression in…
-
Quality of decision determines success— 14th September 2018
A great decision is as good as dead if not implemented. If God had stopped after making the decision to create man, you and I would not exist today. Ladi Ayodeji Decision: This eight-letter word is like the trigger of a loaded gun, it may look small but it is yet powerful. The decisions we…
-
Between Atiku’s vague restructuring and Osinbanjo’s pretensious good governance— 14th September 2018
When Osinbajo described Atiku’s quest for restructuring as vague, suggesting instead an emphasis on good governance, he was right… Majeed Dahiru The clamour for restructuring has become heightened today in Nigeria in a manner comparable to the “on Aburi we stand” clamour by Nigerians of South East origin following the unfortunate incidents of the January…
-
Nuggets on back pain— 13th September 2018
Preventive measures for back pain are more cost-effective and it works. Curative measures could be unreliable and expensive Charles Ehirim • Back pain can occur for no apparent reason and at any point on the spine. So don’t think that there must be a serious event such as accident, lifting weight, etc. that could be…
-
Restructuring: Osinbajo repent— 13th September 2018
Let us all repent and do it all over again. Let’s start talking to ourselves seriously about restructuring. It is the true federalism with no iota of doubt or pretence. Femi Adeoti From head to toe, there is nothing federal about our present weird character. This awkward type of our own federalism is heavily skewed and…
-
Pancreatic hormone secreting cancers— 13th September 2018
The diagnoses of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors are often delayed as a result of paucity of specific symptoms. Emmanuel Enabulele In our previous outing on dealing with the lesions affecting the anatomical area referred to as the foregut, we had tried to briefly discuss cancer of the pancreas. We had concentrated on the cancer derived from…
-
The Bianca Ojukwu controversy— 13th September 2018
As Bianca raises her hand to be counted as a contestant in the forthcoming senatorial election, cockroaches have escaped from the cupboard. Alvan Ewuzie Election periods have a tendency to ignite controversies. In jostling for party tickets and votes, politicians apply every trick in the book. They unravel hidden cockroaches in the cupboards of opponents…
-
Ibrahim Goni: A testament of courage— 13th September 2018
Ibrahim Goni happened on the scene of an agency of government no one in his right mind would want to superintend. Frank Meke Ibrahim Goni, Nigeria’s Conservator-General, is not only a man of courage but also full of faith in our country in these trying times. He speaks little, a man of measured words, a…
-
The hidden treasures of cocoyam— 13th September 2018
Cocoyam contains high levels of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and various other phenolic antioxidants, which help to boost the immune system Fr. Anselm Adodo Cocoyam used to be an ordinary stable in Nigerian homes in the past. Then we went to school, and became ‘educated.’ The result is that we lost interest in our local…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply