Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has called on the United Nations (UN) and President Muhammadu Buhari to launch full-scale investigation into the allegation of bias over herdsmen’s killings leveled against the Nigerian military by a former minister of defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd).

Rising from its special meeting held at the residence of its national leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State, on Tuesday, Afenifere described the allegation as ‘weighty and damning’.

The organisation also noted that the allegation by Danjuma could be linked to an ethnic cleansing.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, noted that if not well probed by the UN and President Buhari, such statement by Gen. Danjuma against the military could lead to serious security breaches and lack of trust among various ethnic groups in the country.

The group expressed dismay that nobody had been sanctioned or convicted over incessant herdsmen’s attacks on farmers across the country.

According to the Yoruba leaders, President Buhari must be more decisive in dealing with security issues, hence the need for the Federal Government to investigate and bring to book any military officer found to be compromising in Benue, Taraba killings and other parts of the country.

The meeting was attended by Yoruba leaders from Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara, Kogi, Lagos and Oyo states including Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Olu Falae, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa and Chief Mojisoluwa Akinfehinwa.

Others were the former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, Sen. Iyiola Omisore and Prof. Tunde Adeniran, among others.