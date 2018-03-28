The Sun News
Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has called on the United Nations (UN) and President Muhammadu Buhari to launch full-scale investigation into the allegation of bias over herdsmen’s killings leveled against the Nigerian military by a former minister of defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd).

Rising from its special meeting held at the residence of its national leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State, on Tuesday, Afenifere described the allegation as ‘weighty and damning’.

The organisation also noted that the allegation by Danjuma could be linked to an ethnic cleansing.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, noted that if not well probed by the UN and President Buhari, such statement by Gen. Danjuma against the military could lead to serious security breaches and lack of trust among various ethnic groups in the country.

Read more: CBN partners banks, MMOs to roll out 500,000 shared agent network

The group expressed dismay that nobody had been sanctioned or convicted over incessant herdsmen’s attacks on farmers across the country.

According to the Yoruba leaders, President Buhari must be more decisive in dealing with security issues, hence the need for the Federal Government to investigate and bring to book any military officer found to be compromising in Benue, Taraba killings and other parts of the country.

The meeting was attended by Yoruba leaders from Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara, Kogi, Lagos and Oyo states including Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Olu Falae, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa and Chief Mojisoluwa Akinfehinwa.

Others were the former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, Sen. Iyiola Omisore and Prof. Tunde Adeniran, among others.

 

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 28th March 2018 at 6:35 pm
    Reply

    There’s nothing to investigate, there’s nothing to probe. Only the Sword decides in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- either you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land or the enemy will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you. Diplomacy has failed for too long. Only the Sword decides. UN institution is collaborator of the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Only an ignorant fool who do not know the fact that Buhari who is a fulani is dead, even the late Buhari boasted to crush this territory natives, but when the war started, he collapsed and died. Only an ignorant fool will want the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled and use by the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates, to investigate or probe the genocide they committed against this territory natives. Only an ignorant fool will not get to the Sword now in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Such ignorant fools must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. God Is With Us!!!

