The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2017 - Probe clashes in Rivers, Abia, Ganduje urges FG
14th September 2017 - NMC, stakeholders brainstorm on mathematics 
14th September 2017 - Ailing refineries: NNPC battles to beat 2019 deadline
14th September 2017 - NCC tasks South East states on right of way for telecom firms
14th September 2017 - Lawyers laud CAC’s reform initiatives
14th September 2017 - AfroBasket 2017: D’Tigers battle ready for Cameroon
14th September 2017 - Kuker mini tennis holds thrice a year
14th September 2017 - WAFU: Yusuf bullish ahead of Ghana WAFU Cup clash
14th September 2017 - Contractor confirms Enyimba’s return to Aba
14th September 2017 - Infantino writes Pinnick, congratulates Plateau United
Home / National / Probe clashes in Rivers, Abia, Ganduje urges FG

Probe clashes in Rivers, Abia, Ganduje urges FG

— 14th September 2017

•Abia govt appeals for calm in Aba, assures residents of safety

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has urged the Federal Government to investigate the Tuesday clashes between soldiers and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in parts of Rivers and Abia states.

The governor made the request when he received members of the Coalition of Northern Groups, who visited him in his office, yesterday.

Ganduje described the incident as unfortunate and insisted that those behind attacks on Muslims and mosques must be brought to book.

He maintained that if the culprits were left unpunished, similar incidents would continue to happen, at the expense of peace and stability in the country.

“I believe two wrongs cannot not make right,” said the governor, who added that “what is needed at this moment is peaceful co-existence that would lead to rapid development of the country.”

He, however, expressed satisfaction that the situation has been brought under control by the military and hailed efforts of the Coalition to douse the tension over what happened in Aba and in Rivers State.

Meanwhile, his colleague in Abia, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has urged the Hausa/Fulani community in the state to be calm as the situation is now under control.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mr Ude Okechukwu, made the call at Aba Mosque, where some of the state’s Muslim community gathered to meet him.

The governor expressed regret over the disturbances in Aba and stressed that efforts have been made to prevent a recurrence.

He added that security agencies in the state would ensure restoration of peace in Abia, and that he had moved round Aba, to confirm normalcy in the city.

Ikpeazu attributed the incident to influx of some “non-resident miscreants, who came into Aba, to cause problems for the residents.”

On Tuesday, the governor declared a three-day curfew in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia, after clashes between soldiers and some IPOB members.

In a related development, military personnel in Operation Python Dance II,” scheduled to take effect from tomorrow, in the South East states, have been deployed to the city.

Regardless,  the South East Elders Forum has expressed worry over the face-off between IPOB and the military thereby turning the zone to a war theatre.

Convener of the forum, Dr. Dozie Ikedife, in Nnewi, Anambra State, said the elders were talking about the one that happened in Umuahia last Sunday only to receive news about confrontation between soldiers and IPOB in Rivers and Abia states, respectively.

Dr. Ikedife said it was worrisome that the situation might escalate to an uncontrollable situation which could lead to loss of many lives and properties with great tension created in the South East zone.

He said “the incident should not be turned to be like an army of occupation in any shape or form” and noted that “it should not appear like expeditions or punitive army turned against citizens they were paid to protect.”

He also said that in the democratic dispensation in Nigeria, the army has full command at the barracks and war fronts, “but the South East is not a war zone.”

Also,  OurMumuDonDo Movement, has condemned Tuesday’s clashes.

In a statement by Convener of OurMumuDonDo Movement Charles Oputa (popularly known as Charly Boy), Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju and Publicity Secretary of our OurMumuDonDo Movement, Adebayo Raphael, the groups said: “In as much as we are aware that the Federal Government is concerned about curbing divisive messages and inordinate agitations within the country, we believe it should be more concerned about safeguarding the lives and properties of all Nigerians in any part of the country. 

“It is also important to note that though recanted, the October 1, 2017 ultimatum, issued by some misguided northern youths, to the Igbo in the North remains weighty in the minds of many, and the atmosphere is hyper-sensitive to any mishap that could foment such interethnic melee.

“We urge the federal government; therefore, that, rather than steaming up the flames of enmity and discord within the country by using force on harmless citizens, it should be more committed to dousing tensions and promoting peace and unity. 

“Finally, we appeal to the federal government to be more circumspect and solution-focused  in handling sensitive matters as secessionist agitations within the country.” 

Post Views: 11
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Probe clashes in Rivers, Abia, Ganduje urges FG

— 14th September 2017

•Abia govt appeals for calm in Aba, assures residents of safety From Desmond Mgboh, Kano and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has urged the Federal Government to investigate the Tuesday clashes between soldiers and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in parts of Rivers and Abia states. The governor…

  • NMC, stakeholders brainstorm on mathematics 

    — 14th September 2017

    From Fred Ezeh and Racheal Anyaso, Abuja  Stakeholders in mathematics and other related fields, yesterday, assembled at the headquarters of the National Mathematical Centre (NMC) in Sheda, Abuja, to brainstorm on ways to improve teaching and learning of mathematics in universities.  With the support of NMC, the stakeholders, compising heads of mathematics department who had…

  • Ailing refineries: NNPC battles to beat 2019 deadline

    — 14th September 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is racing against time to beat the 2019 presidential deadline to get the nation’s three ailing refineries running at full capacity. To this end, the national oil company has inaugurated eight committees charged with returning the refineries to their nameplate capacities latest in 2019. Already,…

  • NCC tasks South East states on right of way for telecom firms

    — 14th September 2017

    From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja Prof. Umar Danbata, executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), has criticised the activities of local and state authorities in the South East, who deny telecommunication companies the right of way in the task of providing services.     Speaking during a consumer parliament in Enugu yesterday, Danbata, who…

  • Lawyers laud CAC’s reform initiatives

    — 14th September 2017

    From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja   The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has received accolades from lawyers on its reform initiatives on the ease of doing business at the 2017 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos.  The registrar-general, Bello Mahmud, presenting the statutory report, stated that the commission has recorded milestones and…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share