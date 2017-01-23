The Sun News
Pro-Buhari group congratulates Nwodo, urges support for president

— 23rd January 2017

A pro-Buhari group, Buhari South-East Youths Movement, (BUSEYM) has congratulated the newly inaugurated leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

The group also urged Nwodo to steer his executive and members towards a warmer relationship with the President  Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in the overall interest of Ndigbo.

In a statement signed by its  Director-General and National Publicity Secretary, Nwabueze Onwuneme and  Igwe Samuel Obinna, respectively, the group canvassed  a closer and amicable relationship with President Buhari.

“As a socio-cultural apex body of Ndigbo, Ohaneze should wean itself completely from partisan politics and focus entirely in guaranteeing the welfare and socio-economic well-being of Ndigbo. 

“It is in this regard that BUSEYM applauds the emergence of a rounded personality and an intellectual giant like Chief John Nnia Nwodo as the new president-general of  Ohaneze-Ndigbo. With his pedigree as a nationalist and people-oriented leader, Ohaneze  could not have made a better choice considering contemporary challenges of Ndigbo.

“In the face of these challenges, we urge chief Nwodo to steer the Ohaneze Ndigbo towards a friendly disposition towards the Federal Government. Chief Nwodo, though a politician, must distance himself from politics of the day and chart a new part of cooperation, collaboration and  consultation with President Buhari’s administration,” BUSEYM stated.

The group noted that so far, President Buhari had signified and initiated actions to carry the South-East along despite the fact that the geo-political region is predominantly controlled by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“It is significant and worthy of commendation that projects that had been in limbo in the South East in the past 16 years of the PDP administration are now being jumpstarted. Notably, President  Buhari has released funds and mobilised on-going works at the 2nd Niger Bridge, the Enugu -Onitsha and Umuahia-Ikot-Ekpene etc Federal highways , respectively.

“President Buhari has equally considered the plight of the down-trodden by initiating the payment of N5,000 monthly stipends to the poor as he promised in his campaigns. All these and lots more show that Buhari is, indeed, president of all Nigerians.

“And it is in these regards we urge Ohaneze to cooperate with him, so Ndigbo would be able to appropriate what rightly  belongs to them in the federal commonwealth.”

The group asked the duo of Senator T.A Orji and Sam Onuigbo to desist from taking credit for the on-going construction work on the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road as the projects were initiated and being done by the Federal Government which the PDP government then could not do or attract while in power in the centre and in the state.

 

