CHUKWUDI NWEJE

FORMER Inspector-General of Police, and immediate past Chairman of the Police Service Commision (PSC), Mike Okiro, has been appointed Chairman, Board of Trustees, Progressives Network For Atiku a.k.a Atiku Must Win Congress.

According to a statement jointly issued by the group’s National Co-ordinator, Eng. Christian Nwauzor and the National Director, Contact & Mobilisation, Golden Michael, with the appointment which takes immediate effect, Okiro will be saddled with the task of giving valuable advice to the group in its task of garnering support to ensure Atiku Abubakar’s victory in the 2019 presidential elections.

The statement added that with the appointment Okiro is also expected to give valuable support required to ensure the successful implementation of the organisation’s agenda.

READ ALSO: Eid-el-Maulud: FG declares Tuesday public holiday

In the same vein, a pro-President Muhammadu Buhari group, #iStandWithBuhari, has named same Mike Okiro, as chairman of the board of the organisation.

#iStandWithBuhari is a social media-based group working for the re-election of President Buhari in 2019.

A statement signed by Sadiq Abdulrahman on behalf of the group, emphasised that Okiro will run the day-to-day operations of the group and is expected to use his wealth of experience and outreach to help the organisation consolidate on its vision for 2019, “as we strategise in preparations to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected into office at the upcoming polls.

“In furtherance of our mandate towards a greater and better Nigeria, championed by the laudable vision of President Muhammadu Buhari, #iStandWithBuhari (ISWB) wishes to announce the appointment of Sir Mike Mbama Okiro as chairman of the organisation.

“As chairman, Sir. Okiro will oversee the activities of the board of ISWB, where critical decisions will be taken regarding our activities. We believe his wealth of experi- ence and outreach will be of immense value in helping the organisation consolidate on its vision for 2019. This appointment takes immediate affect.”