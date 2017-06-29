Pro-Biafra groups appoint Kanu over-all leader

From Chuks Onuoha, Umahia

Seven pro-Biafra groups, (excluding Biafra Independent Movement) has resolved to work together, under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu’s Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This, they said, is aimed at achieving the quest for referendum, which they hope that will lead to the Republic of Biafra.

They will now work under that umbrella as Biafran People National Council (BPNC), to speak with one voice on all issues concerning realisation of Biafra.

Over 8, 000 youths and the elderly, male and female, young and old from the various groups converged at Afaraukwu, Kanu’s native home, to witness his appointment as leader of all pro-Biafra groups.

The groups were the Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Biafran Revolutionary Organization (BRO), Eastern People Congress (EPC), Joint Revolutionary Council of Biafra (JRCB), Biafra Liberation Crusaders (BLC) and Salvation People of Biafra.

Rising from a closed-door meeting with Kanu, Comrade Uchenna Madu, who addressed newsmen on their resolution, said the decision is to work together and speak with one voice under a central leader.

“All the groups still exist but will be speaking with one voice, in the quest for referendum. Distinguished members and great people of Biafra and supporters of divine mission of emancipation of the land of Biafra from the oppressing Nigeria State, we salute you, as we stand in this holy land of Biafra, in unique and brotherly gathering, to honour our own brother who distinguished himself in the self determination struggle for Biafra actualization and restoration.

“In honour of our supreme leader, Chukwu Okike Abiama and in remembrance of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, we, the people of Biafra, under the representation of all pro-Biafra groups, hereby adopt and declare our brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as the new leader of Biafra Nation, under whose leadership, through the grace of Chukwu Okike Abiama, shall the people of Biafra rest.

“Mazi Kanu’s leadership shall bring unity, peace, progress and brotherly love among the esteemed people of Biafra through the instrumentality of mutual and intimate understanding among te pro-Biafra groups”, Madu declared.

In his reaction, Kanu said he was humbled by the decision of the various groups and assured he would not let them down.

“I am humbled by this decision of the groups, we started together and we have all ended up together because we are sincere and purposeful. I am not in the habit of letting my friends down. That thing you said I cannot do is what I will do.

“Everybody will be carried along; if I am invited for any meeting, I will take some people along. This is a great day for Biafra, all over the world.

“We have shamed our enemies who thought we cannot come together, who thought that if when we get Biafra, we will kill ourselves; we have shamed them.”

Thereafter, answering a question, Kanu said he does not believe in the restructuring of Nigeria and added that Nigerian government would not keep any agreement reached in the restructuring process.

According to him, it is a referendum or nothing.

He said the Aburi Accord was reneged on by the Federal Government and that the 2014 National Conference was dumped until the Biafra agitation became intense and it was remembered.

Asked whether IPOB has formerly written to the United Nations (UN) demanding referendum, Kanu replied that the best letter was continuous civil disobedience which he said serves as “handwriting on the wall for the government, they wake up to see it everyday.

“We are going to compel the powers that be to recognise the inevitability of the referendum. Man made the law, man will change it. We will continue to deploy civil disobedience. It is not war, it is self-determination”, Kanu said.

A UN observer, Prof. Nwaimo Emma was around yesterday to witness events.

Nwaimo, who said he is a professor of Religion, stated he was overwhelmed with the crowd he saw and said he would report back to the UN the true position of what he saw.