Pro, anti-Saraki senators arrive chamber ahead ‘stormy’ session

Fred Itua, Abuja

Senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari and those loyal to Senate President Bukola Saraki have arrived the Red Chamber, ahead of an expected stormy session.

Some lawmakers, unlike in the past, checked into their offices as early as 7:00a.m, on Tuesday.

Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan, Oluremi Tinubu and others, loyal to President Buhari, were among the first to arrive.

Dino Melaye, Chukwuka Utazi, Atah Aidoko, Samuel Anyanwu, Ibrahim Rafiu, among others

Similarly, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), in collaboration with policemen, have taken over strategic positions in the National Assembly.

Journalists and other aides to senators have been barred from the press gallery. Onlookers have been prevented from loitering around the lobby of the National Assembly.

Saraki, who is expected to preside, and is yet to come into the chamber.

Details later…