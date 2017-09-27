The Sun News
Private security outfits seek inclusion in crime-fighting

— 27th September 2017

From: Sodiq Oyeleke

Heads of private security organisations outfits in Nigeria have called on the Federal Government to include them in the fight against criminal activities in the country.

The security organisations explained that they had experiences that could be shared to improve security in the country.

They spoke at the unveiling of the Outstanding Security Performance Award organised by World Excellence Awards Limited In partnership with Nigerian Security Association and Security Institutes.

President of the association, Wilson Esangbedo, said private security experts were concerned over the state of security in Nigeria.

Said he, “As a gathering of security professionals, institutes and associations, we are concerned by the spate of crime in the country and its negative effects on the image, morale, welfare and economy of the nation.

“We identify that there are complimentary roles to be played by private security organisations and professionals in supporting government efforts at combating crime and criminality.”

He lamented that insecurity was increasing the country, adding that more hands were needed to combat crime.

He said, “We are aware of the menace of Boko Haram activities in the North East where so many lives have been lost and more still being killed. The rampaging armed herdsmen activities have assumed a dangerous dimension.

“The partnership between private and public security outdid has to be improved upon. Private security expertise should not be relegated. When we start working together, crime rate will drastically reduce. Inclusion of private security operatives will boost the security in the nation and increase criminals arrests.”

OSPA Founder, Prof. Martin Gill said, said the award,  which was planned to hold in March 2018, was to to recognise security personnel for their contributions to national and international security.

Among those who spoke were heads of Nigerian Institute of Industrial Security, Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria, Committee of Heads of Security of Banks, Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, International Institute of Professional Security.

Others were Association of Heads of Security of Tertiary institutions of Nigeria, ASIS Chapter 206,  Association of Heads of Security of Tertiary institutions of Nigeria, and Africa School of Security Technology.

