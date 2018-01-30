The Sun News
Home / Education Review / Private schools invest in education to boost standard

Private schools invest in education to boost standard

— 30th January 2018

• As Grace Schools celebrate golden jubilee

Simeon Mpamugoh; Bianca Iboma

The Executive Director and Administrator, Grace High School, Gbagada, Lagos, Mrs. Iyiola Olatokunbo Edun, says investment in education by private school operators is meant to raise the standard of education.

Edun made the declaration during the ceremony to mark the school golden jubilee celebration. The event attracted dignitaries, some of them alumni of the school who had distinguished themselves.

According to her: “Our educational institutions have not been able to educate majority of our youths with requisite skills except for a few private schools who are investing heavily to raise the standard of education in the country, whose effort is basically hindered with multiple taxation by the government,” she added.

She decried the seeming neglect of education at the basic, noting that it was the basic fulcrum upon which the tertiary and secondary education relied upon to grow.

Mrs. Edun urged government to invest more in education in order to position the country for development and also to achieve meaningful socio-economic transformation.

The educationist noted that education is the way to build human capacity and promote national development and remains a crucial tool for technology advancement. Nigerians desire to develop technologically, but sadly the country is not making the needed investment in education, as it ought to.

Meanwhile, for the board, management, staff and students of Grace Schools, the occasion was not for long speeches but one for thanksgiving and commendations for five decades of providing quality service.

In her speech, Mrs. Edun expressed delight at the turnout especially the special guest of honour and former governor of Kano State Rabiu Kwakwanso who is currently a senator.

She revealed that some of the guests were alumni of the school including Mr. Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN), with admission number 191. “We also have Mr. Akin George Taylor, registered with admission number 187, Iyabo Ojo, former First Lady of Ekiti State, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi and Funke Akindele among others are all alumni of the school. She said: “The fact that many of you had travelled long distance to grace the event tells how important Grace Schools is. “

Chairman of Multi-Choice Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Ogunsanya who doubled as the chief launcher of Compendium of the school disclosed that when the founder late Mrs. Grace Bisola Oshinowo was alive, she ensured there was discipline among pupils and students of the school; “You dare not make noise, you would be punished,” he added noting.

He expressed joy at the achievements recorded by the school, noting, “We can see that the school has done well and as a product of the school, I shall continuously defend the school and encourage it to go higher and higher,” he pledged.

