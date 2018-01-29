The Sun News
Latest
29th January 2018 - Prisons head questioned over paltry food budgeting for inmates
29th January 2018 - We’re re-positioning Rivers health sector – Wike
29th January 2018 - Rivers PDP spends N12m to empower women in agriculture
29th January 2018 - Herdsmen attacks: Adeola urges S’West govs to be proactive, reject cattle colony
29th January 2018 - Equating lives of cattle with humans, height on impunity – Tiv group
29th January 2018 - Two arrested for hijacking truck-load of beer in Ogun
29th January 2018 - Nokia introduces high-capacity 5G chipsets
29th January 2018 - Obasanjo engaging in sensationalism – Shittu
29th January 2018 - BBNaija: Tobi becomes first Head of House
29th January 2018 - Morocco presents draft African Agenda on Migration to AU
Home / National / Prisons head questioned over paltry food budgeting for inmates

Prisons head questioned over paltry food budgeting for inmates

— 29th January 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

Members of the Senate Committee on Interior, chaired by Senator Andy Uba, have condemned the budgetary proposal of N450 for 3 meals per day for persons serving time in Nigerian Prisons in the 2018 financial year.

The aggrieved committee members made this known at the 2018 budget defence of the Ministry of Interior over the weekend.

Reacting to questions by members of the committee, the Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS), Ahmed Ja’afaru, told lawmakers that N17 billion was allocated for feeding, which is to be spread across the 244 prison facilities in Nigeria and to cater to 73,962 inmates, who were held at the various facilities, as at Monday, 22nd January, 2018.

The CG explained that the N300 was for the actual meal, while N150 is t expended on cooking.

Reacting, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, criticised the Federal Government for the poor budgetary allocation.

He noted that the treatment given to the prison inmates “would make them gradually become hardened, rather than being reformed,” when they are eventually released into general society.

Members of the committee called for a review of the allocation for feeding of prisoners and added that any proposal that does not provide monies in the neighbourhood of a minimum of N500 per meal is not acceptable, especially taking the current high cost of food, into cognisance.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee had tasked agencies under the committee’s supervision to embrace timely delivery of well-articulated reports in order to aid the panel in the performance of its oversight functions.

As a result of the lapse, the budget defence process of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) was truncated for non-compliance with set standards and its budget defence was deferred to another date.

The CG was asked to leave and return at another date.

In another development, the committee mandated the Interior Ministry to provide necessary documents in support of their spendings and their argument on the Service Wide Vote within two days..

Minister of the Interior, Abdurahaman Dambazzau, in his response to questions on illegal migration, told lawmakers that the Ministry was working on the successful repatriation of Nigerians in Libya.

The committee also queried the printing of Nigerian passport outside the country, a practice that exposes Nigeria to economic losses and citizens to security risks.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Prisons head questioned over paltry food budgeting for inmates

— 29th January 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja Members of the Senate Committee on Interior, chaired by Senator Andy Uba, have condemned the budgetary proposal of N450 for 3 meals per day for persons serving time in Nigerian Prisons in the 2018 financial year. The aggrieved committee members made this known at the 2018 budget defence of the Ministry of…

  • We’re re-positioning Rivers health sector – Wike

    — 29th January 2018

    Tony John,  Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the process for the re-positioning of  all levels of the health sector is effectively on course, with the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment for Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMSH). Governor Wike also declared that the total rehabilitation of structures at the BMSH would…

  • Rivers PDP spends N12m to empower women in agriculture

    — 29th January 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Over 780 rural women have benefited from the N12 million  channeled into the improvement of  agriculture and education by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State. State Publicity Secretary of PDP,  Samuel Nwanosike,  stated this, on Monday, in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area. He disclosed…

  • Herdsmen attacks: Adeola urges S’West govs to be proactive, reject cattle colony

    — 29th January 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The senator, representing Lagos West in the Red Chamber, Solomon Adeola, has called on state governors in the south western part of the country to be proactive in finding solutions to attacks by herdsmen in the region. Sen. Adeola, an Ogun State governorship aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progressives…

  • Equating lives of cattle with humans, height on impunity – Tiv group

    — 29th January 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Tiv Socio-cultural group, Mdzough u Tiv, has said that equating human lives with the lives of cattle was the height of insensitivity, brutality and impunity. The group was reacting to the alleged killing of 73 cattle in Kadarko, Nasarawa State. President General of Mdzough u Tiv, Chief Edward Ujege, described the…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share