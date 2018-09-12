– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - Prisons decongestion: 205 inmates regain freedom in Kebbi, Sokoto
12th September 2018 - 2019: FEC approves Bills to set up Electoral Offences Commission, others
12th September 2018 - Nasarawa Assembly passes Health Insurance Bill
12th September 2018 - Virgil Van Dijk named Standard Chartered Player of the Month
12th September 2018 - Kenyan central bank fines five banks over alleged theft of funds
12th September 2018 - Katsina floods: NEMA restrategizes for effective disaster management
12th September 2018 - Customs gets new Area Comptroller in Niger
12th September 2018 - Police, army, others in show of force over IPOB
12th September 2018 -  2 feared dead as police, youths clash in Anambra
12th September 2018 - Nigeria needs “digital” president in 2019, Saraki says
Home / National / Prisons decongestion: 205 inmates regain freedom in Kebbi, Sokoto
PRISON DECONGESTION

Prisons decongestion: 205 inmates regain freedom in Kebbi, Sokoto

— 12th September 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Presidential Committee on Prisons Reform and Decongestion has released 205 inmates from Kebbi and Sokoto prisons‎.

Chairman of the committee and Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, charged the released inmates  to flee from crime and be better citizens as they go back into the society.

While a total of 135 inmates were released from the prisons in Kebbi State, 70 of them regained their freedom from ‎Sokoto prison.

Of the total number, 51 of them were released by the Federal Government through the Attorney-General‎ of the Federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, after their fines were fully paid while others were released by the Kebbi and Sokoto state governments.

The Committee had considered cases of inmates with maximum sentences.

The transport fare back home of two young women who regained their freedom was paid by the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, PLAC.

The Chairman of the committee and other members considered cases of the aged and seriously ill inmates.

READ ALSO: Police, army, others in show of force over IPOB

A particular case was that of an old man of about 70 years convicted on charges of witchcraft.

The old man, ‎Mohammad Seriki Aski, regained freedom after Justice Bello looked into his case and said he should not have been convicted in the first place.

He said there was no law that can sustain charges of witchcraft and should not have been tried in the first place.

According to Aski, he lost his wife while in prison.

Another 61- year-old man, Abubakar Aliyu, initially sentenced to death for armed robbery, but which was later commuted to life imprisonment and later 25years imprisonment, was released after spending 12 years in prison.

Another 80-year-old woman, Fatima Abubakar, convicted for murder was discharged after spending nine years in prison.

She was discharged after the committee considered the frailty of her health.

The committee chairman ordered that Fatima be handed over to her son after her release.

A young man with severe epilepsy was also released.

The committee was presented with six psychiatric cases and the Chairman asked the State Chief Judge of Kebbi State to ensure they are properly evaluated and the reports sent to the courts.

READ ALSO: Nigeria needs “digital” president in 2019, Saraki says

The chairman asked the Secretary of the committee, Mrs. Leticia Ayoola Daniels, to present three other cases before the governors of Kebbi and Niger states for prerogative of mercy.

In Sokoto State, an old man, Ruwa Dan Amo Asare, was convicted for smoking marijuana.

According to Asare, smoking marijuana gives him energy to work very well in his farm.

But before he was released by the committee, he assured them that he had already repented from the crime.

Justice Bello, in announcing his conditional release, said Asare must ‎go through a psychotherapist from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to know the danger of smoking marijuana before his final release.

A dismissed police officer of about 70-year‎-old was, however, not lucky as he was told to serve out his conviction.

He was given a life sentence after he was said to have killed his wife because another man had carnal knowledge of her.

After killing her, he was said to have put her corpse in a sack and dumped it in a gutter to be washed away by flood.

The woman was said to have had 11 children for the man before she was killed‎.

His sentence was reduced to life imprisonment and was later granted amnesty by the state government‎ after spending 20 years in jail and was reduced to ‎five years.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PRISON DECONGESTION

Prisons decongestion: 205 inmates regain freedom in Kebbi, Sokoto

— 12th September 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Presidential Committee on Prisons Reform and Decongestion has released 205 inmates from Kebbi and Sokoto prisons‎. Chairman of the committee and Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, charged the released inmates  to flee from crime and be better citizens as they go back into…

  • ELECTORAL

    2019: FEC approves Bills to set up Electoral Offences Commission, others

    — 12th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja In the build up to the 2019 elections, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved that three bills on electoral reforms be forwarded to the a National Assembly to enhance quick passage into law. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who briefed State House Correspondents, at the …

  • NASARAWA state

    Nasarawa Assembly passes Health Insurance Bill

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed the Health Insurance Scheme bill 2018  to make health care services accessible to residents. Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi announced the passage of the bill following a motion by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, during plenary on Wednesday in Lafia. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill for the Nasarawa…

  • DISASTER MANAGEMENT

    Katsina floods: NEMA restrategizes for effective disaster management

    — 12th September 2018

    “Unless disaster management and risk reduction are effectively driven at all levels, their impact will be extremely difficult and costly to address.” Agaju Madugba, Katsina Following the recent flooding in parts of Katsina State, during which more than 50 people lost their lives and several communities washed away, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for…

  • custom

    Customs gets new Area Comptroller in Niger

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN Mr Abba-Kaseem Yusuf, the new Area Comptroller of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) in charge of Niger, Kogi and Kwara Commands has pledged to intensify efforts to collect maximum revenue, while fighting smuggling. Abba-Kaseem gave the assurance in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Benjamin Lamba in Minna on Wednesday. He disclosed…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share