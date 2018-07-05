‘Prisoners of War’ Unsung heroes of June 12

“One of the occupants of the car came down to the building and asked for me. The people he asked also sought to know why he wanted to see me. He said he wanted to give me a printing job. When the people checked the work, they knew it was not the type of job that I do. Then, they told him my whereabouts outside the building. “He came to me and said: ‘Are you Mr. Adesina?’ and I said: ‘Yes.’ He said he wanted to give me job. Then, we went into the office. When we got to the office, he brought out a gun, saying: ‘You are under arrest.’ I know the name of the man that came to arrest me. He is Isaac Daramola. He’s a policeman, but he was in mufti on that day. I submitted myself. “As he was leading me into their car outside, he shot into the air. The gunshot drew attention of Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), who was upstairs. He’s the one that saved my life. He came down and asked for what happened and he was told that the police came to arrest me. “I entered the car together with Agbaje and we faced Oke-Ado Market, going through Oke-Bola, taking us to Iyaganku Police Station. They could do anything to us on the road. But all thanks to Olujinmi because he sent one of the lawyers in his law firm, Kunle Sobaloju, to follow us with his car to know where we were being taken. “It was in detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyaganku, that I met Lam Adesina and Uncle Femi Adeoti. Adeoti was the Editor of Sunday Tribune. The reported a detailed story on the protest led by Ola Oni at Agodi Gate, Ibadan. The story was headlined; Genesis of Ibadan bloodbath: The untold story. It was a product of investigative journalism. The protest was staged on Friday and Sunday Tribune reported it two days after. Yet, Adeoti was arrested because he was the editor. “That was how we started the journey. We were kept at Iyaganku for 13 days. Thereafter, we were charged to the Magistrate Court, Iyaganku. Uncle Bola Ige was transferred to Markudi, Benue State. They charged us for arson and rioting, which should go to the High Court knowing that a magistrate court did not have jurisdiction on the matter. The Chief Magistrate was Waheed Olaifa. But we must thank Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) for the role he played. He gave us lawyers to handle the case, apart from our own lawyers. After several adjournments, our lawyer argued

that instead of keeping us in police detention, we should be remanded in Agodi Prisons, Ibadan. Ola Oni often encouraged us that we would come out alive. “There was this 70-year-old man, Pa Billy Akanji, in detention with us. I think the old man offended Adedibu, who was a friend of Abacha together with Arisekola. They duo would see anyone not in their group as an enemy of Abacha. I think Tokyo offended either Adedibu or Arisekola, that was why his name was mentioned. “We were still in the prison when we heard of Abacha’s death in 1998. Before his death, Fawehinmi told the lawyer he sent to file a motion for our bail at the High Court that has the jurisdiction to entertain the case of arson and rioting. “There in the prison, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigerian Tribune fought for the release of Adeoti. Later, NURTW went to court to fight for the release of Tokyo. On June 15, 1998, our lawyers were to apply for my bail, the bail of Agbaje and Lam Adesina. Unfortunately, my lawyer could not make it. They released Agbaje and Lam. I was released two days after. “What is painful is that those that did not support the democratic system of government are the ones in the system today. I don’t understand why June 12 would be mentioned and “Prisoners of War” would not be mentioned. It was the then Military Administrator of Oyo State, Col Ahmed Usman, who said we would be treated as prisoners of war. He believed we were fighting the government.” Life in Agodi prisons “When we were in detention at SCID, Iyaganku, the police often took us to the court in an open roof lorry. There were long benches in the lorry. The police would force us to lie down under the benches, including Lam, Tokyo, Pa Akanji, Adeoti and myself. “The mobile policemen would sit on the benches and rest their booths on our bodies. They would raise the legs and marched us with their booths and the lorry would be driven recklessly till we would get to the magistrate court, Iyaganku. It was sad experiences. “When we were transferred to Agodi Prisons, then the prison officials would take us to and from the court in Black Maria. We were not given any preferential treatment in court. They would take us to the court before 9am and after the proceedings, we would be kept in the court cell till 4pm after which we would be returned to the prison. In the prison, we were put in the same cell with hardened criminals; the 41 of us, including one lady, her name should be Jaiyeola. But we were able to live peacefully with the hardened criminals because we did