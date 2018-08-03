Prioritising the quest for productivity

It is not happenstance that many of the trainings organised and delivered under the auspices of the Lagos State Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions are geared towards improving the productivity of the Lagos State Civil Service. On the other hand, it is a deliberate preoccupation flowing from the realisation that all the goals of the government will rise or fall on the back of the strength of the civil service and its propensity to be productive.

The question, ‘Are you productive?’ may be asked in a number of different ways in order to effectively drive home its importance. One could say, ‘Are you making every minute of your life count?’ And, as John Rampton, an entrepreneur and investor, recently posed the question, one could say, “Every minute of your life is gold. Are you treating it that way?” In other words, are you productive?

It is thus imperative to learn how to remain productive in the midst of all the things that have the tendency to distract us today. Because of the ubiquity of the Internet and social media applications today, many people unknowingly waste their time in chatters that are not productive by any measure whatsoever under the guise of keeping abreast of developments around them.

I am thus delighted to attend the opening session of this 2-Day seminar on ‘Enhancing productivity in the Lagos State Civil Service.’ This, indeed, is one of the most consequential topics for the workplace today and, for the public service in particular. I am confident that the subject of this seminar will get the in-depth treatment it deserves and will be delivered in a way that participants will leave this seminar appreciating the importance of disciplined and informed work ethics for their personal success and the success of the Lagos State Public Service they serve. The approval of this training is yet another signal to all and sundry that the administration of His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, is devoted to transforming the Lagos State Civil Service into the most modern, most responsive, most skilled and most knowledge-exposed in Nigeria and Africa. I call on you all to join and support his efforts to ensure that every officer in the Lagos State Civil Service is equipped with the soft and hard skills required to achieve the corporate objective of moving Lagos State forward.

