Home / National / Prioritise science courses, Nigerian Govt directs universities
Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto SCIENCE

Prioritise science courses, Nigerian Govt directs universities

— 1st April 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed all universities in the country to give priority to science-based programmes during the admission process.

The Vice Chancellor, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru disclosed this during the institution’s 39th matriculation ceremony held in Sokoto.

He said the directive by the Federal Government mandated a ratio of 60 science students to 40 in humanities during admission process in the universities across the country.

Zuru disclosed that the University matriculated 5,325 students out of over 10,000 candidates that applied for placement at the school in the 2017/18 session.

He noted that the Faculty of Science matriculated the highest with 1495 students.

“It is also our response to the Federal Government’s desire for rapid development of the country through advances in science and technology,” he said.

He added that the University now has full accreditation of 94 per cent of its courses from the National University Commission, while three newly introduced programmes had interim accreditation.

The Vice Chancellor congratulated the new students and charged them to be both morally and academically above board.

In his remarks, the Dean Students Affairs, Professor Aminu Mode, also charged the students to be obedient, diligent and of good character throughout their study years.

“You are here for values addition. You must make your parents proud throughout your academic period and associate yourselves with fellow students with good characters.

“There is no sweet without sweat,” he said.

He also advised that “the institution [maintains] zero tolerance to corruption and anti-social vices. Be law abiding and good ambassador to your parents and to the institution.”

Also speaking, President, Student’s Union Government, Ibrahim Shehu Kalgo, urged newly admitted students to be obedient and committed to their studies throughout their academic years.

