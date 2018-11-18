Could you tell us about your academy?

As we speak, we are working towards becoming the leading fashion academy in Africa. We are committed to the economic and social empowerment of women through fashion. We admit women into the academy and provide them professional training to become outstanding, ardent fashion entrepreneurs. We also admit women from different parts of the world. Some of our students are from South Africa, Ghana, Brazil, Cameroon and other countries. Annually, we graduate over 100 students. They are certified and are given more publicity and recognition. As part of total support to our students, the GMYT Fashion Academy Graduation and Fashion Show was created to give the more visibility and showcase their creativity.

So far, we have graduated over 500 women and have helped them start their own fashion business. All our alumni are doing very well in business and some already own fashion academies, thus expanding our mission to create the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs.

What inspired you to establish the foundation?

When I look around, I see that the society is filled with potential talents but they have limited a society of talents and potentials but with little or no opportunity. There’s a whole lot of work to be done; people need to be empowered with one basic skill or the other. Now, because my strength is fashion-based, I decided to train people for free and that was how the foundation initiative started. As at 2017, the rate of unemployed persons in Nigeria had increased by 18.87 per cent which was a clear indication that there are millions of youths that need to be gainfully and skillfully employed. My aim is to ensure that more youths, women and girls are equipped with skills especially in fashion value chain. The fashion industry in Nigeria and Africa is expanding rapidly as the population grows and this creates the need for more people who have skills in making clothes.

To what extent has the foundation achieved the goals it set at inception, to help the less privileged?

The foundation is committed to economic empowerment of women through fashion. It admits women into the academy and trains them on scholarship. So far, the foundation has trained over 200 women for free. Many of our foundation students are not just graduates of the academy but are doing well in their respective fields of fashion. Some even own their fashion brands now. Among the notable graduates of the foundation are The Iremide, Ruth Signature, Amaka Stitches, etc. This year alone, the academy has trained over 86 women and I am currently embarking on a campaign to train 500 women starting from 2019. It is going to be quite challenging. Hence, the good thing is that challenges drive me to do more.

What lessons has life taught you?

Life has taught me that you have to be hardworking. It’s the only way. I have seen people complaining about recession and unemployment. I know how many staff that I have employed and see how lazy they are, they don’t want to work. Sometimes they resign because they don’t want to work too much. If you work hard and pray God will definitely favour you. If you say you have a rich husband and you don’t want to work, or you have a rich uncle you don’t want to work, you limit your dream and your destiny. Life has taught me to be nice even though I get negative reactions from people I am helping but it hasn’t stopped me from helping people. Yes, I have these businesses but the main goal for me is to establish people. By the grace of God I will live long but when I leave I want people to say that this lady touched several lives through empowerment. Life has taught me not to depend on anybody but I know that you can get anything you want if you put in hard work, if you follow your dream, don’t let anybody stop you. If you do that with the favour of God, I know God will bless the work of your hands.