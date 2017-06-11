The Sun News
Princess Kelechi Oghene launches foundation

Princess Kelechi Oghene launches foundation

— 11th June 2017

GMYT Fashion Academy, a fashion training academy owned by Princess Kelechi Oghene is set to launch GMYT Foundation come Sunday June 25th 2017 at Oriental Hotels Lagos, Nigeria. The goal of GMYT Foundation is to promote entrepreneurship and women empowerment and help tackle the high rate of unemployment in the country.
GMYT Foundation targets under privileged women and trains them in areas such as Fashion Illustration, Design, and Manufacturing with scholarships and will give the best three graduands a head start with grants ranging from N50, 000 to N150, 000 and industrial sewing machines.
Award winning fashion designer and the visioner of GMYT Academy and Foundation, Princess Kelech Oghene is very passionate about entrepreneurship and capacity building especially for women to grow sustainable businesses.
“The vision of the foundation in the second half of 2017 is to provide scholarships for 100 women through the academy to learn the business of fashion design”, says Princess Kelechi Oghene.



