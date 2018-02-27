Prince Harry to invite ex-girlfriends to royal wedding – Report

AsiaOne

Prince Harry reportedly wants his former flames as part of his big day with Meghan Markle.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas have been invited to the May 19 ceremony to be held at St. George’s Chapel.

E! News has confirmed that Davy, who dated the prince on and off from 2004 to 2011, has secured an invite since she and Harry have kept in touch.

Davy is from Zimbabwe, the daughter of a millionaire with a game hunting business; she currently runs her own jewelry line.

She has been part of royal family events, including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding despite being no longer an item with the younger prince.

Bonas, a British actress and model, has also reportedly remained friends with the royals after their relationship from 2012 to 2014. She is friends with Princess Eugenie, Harry’s cousin who introduced the former couple to each other.

No word yet if Markle will invite her own ex, Trevor Engelson, her husband from 2011 to 2013. Interestingly, the producer is said to be developing a TV show about a father forced to share custody of his kids when his wife marries a prince.

Exes are not new in a royal ceremony: Camilla Parker-Bowles was in Prince Charles’ and Princess Diana’s wedding, and when she married Charles, her own ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles made an appearance. Prince William and Kate Middleton also extended invitations to former lovers to attend their nuptials.