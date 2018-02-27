The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - Prince Harry to invite ex-girlfriends to royal wedding – Report
27th February 2018 - Buhari drops ‘abuse’ use of C-in-C, says ‘just call me Muhammadu Buhari’
27th February 2018 - Afghan Taliban calls for direct talks with the US
27th February 2018 - Britain may join US strikes against Syria if…
27th February 2018 - BREAKING: Nigeria’s GDP records 0.82% growth rate in 2017, says NBS
27th February 2018 - Saudi Arabia permits women to join army
27th February 2018 - Neymar’s injury may rule him out of World Cup
27th February 2018 - Morocco’s King Mohammed undergoes heart surgery
27th February 2018 - Bauchi school road disaster: My students, teachers died seeking knowledge, says principal
27th February 2018 - Many state govts don’t prioritise education – Owasanoye
Home / World News / Prince Harry to invite ex-girlfriends to royal wedding – Report

Prince Harry to invite ex-girlfriends to royal wedding – Report

— 27th February 2018

AsiaOne

Prince Harry reportedly wants his former flames as part of his big day with Meghan Markle.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas have been invited to the May 19 ceremony to be held at St. George’s Chapel.

E! News has confirmed that Davy, who dated the prince on and off from 2004 to 2011, has secured an invite since she and Harry have kept in touch.

Davy is from Zimbabwe, the daughter of a millionaire with a game hunting business; she currently runs her own jewelry line.

She has been part of royal family events, including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding despite being no longer an item with the younger prince.

Bonas, a British actress and model, has also reportedly remained friends with the royals after their relationship from 2012 to 2014. She is friends with Princess Eugenie, Harry’s cousin who introduced the former couple to each other.

No word yet if Markle will invite her own ex, Trevor Engelson, her husband from 2011 to 2013. Interestingly, the producer is said to be developing a TV show about a father forced to share custody of his kids when his wife marries a prince.

Exes are not new in a royal ceremony: Camilla Parker-Bowles was in Prince Charles’ and Princess Diana’s wedding, and when she married Charles, her own ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles made an appearance. Prince William and Kate Middleton also extended invitations to former lovers to attend their nuptials.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari drops ‘abuse’ use of C-in-C, says ‘just call me Muhammadu Buhari’

— 27th February 2018

The Federal Government has released a new directive on how President Muhammadu Buhari should be addressed at formal functions, henceforth. The new directive was given by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in a circular sent to ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government. The circular reads, “Government has observed…

  • BREAKING: Nigeria’s GDP records 0.82% growth rate in 2017, says NBS

    — 27th February 2018

    The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), on Tuesday, in a release of the full year 2017 Gross Domestic Product growth rate for the country, says the country’s economy growing by 0.82 per cent in 2017. The 0.82 per cent growth in GDP is an improvement over the contraction of -1.58 per cent which the economy…

  • PDP squandered $500bn oil earnings in 16 years –Buhari

    — 27th February 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari  told his party men, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, yesterday, that the  People’s Democratic Party (PDP) squandered about $500 billion oil earnings in the 16 years it was in power. In his remarks at the opening of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus meeting, at the new Banquet Hall of…

  • Nigeria, 3 nations threatened by Lake Chad shrinking –Buhari

    — 27th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad Republic are threatened by the shrinking of the Lake Chad Basin. The president also said “the situation in the Lake Chad has left over 40 million people in dire need of food.” He added that the world would pay heavily if nothing…

  • 2019: I’ll be disappointed if Buhari uses public funds to campaign -Ndume

    — 27th February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Sen. Mohammed Ndume, who represents Borno South in the senate, is known as a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari. Ndume in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, Borno capital recently said though the decision to re-contest the presidency or not in 2019 lies with President Buhari, he said his supporters were…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share