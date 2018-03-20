The Sun News
Prince Harry, Markle choose wedding cake

— 20th March 2018

NAN

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided on an appropriately spring-themed cake with a unique flavor for their upcoming wedding.

The wedding is due to take place on May 19 at Windsor Castle in England.

Kensington Palace said Tuesday the royal wedding cake will be a lemon elderflower concoction incorporating “the bright flavors of spring.” It’ll be covered with buttercream, and adorned with fresh flowers.

The designated pastry chef Claire Ptak was raised in California and worked as a pastry chef under the celebrated Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley.

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cak,”Ptak said in a statement released by the Palace.

“Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”

Ptak now runs Violet Bakery in London.

Markle knows Ptak from when the “Suits” star interviewed the baker for Markle’s former lifestyle website TheTig.com where she “celebrated food and travel, and featured interviews with friends and role models to discuss philanthropy and community.”

The palace says the couple are “very much looking forward to sharing this cake” with guests at their May 19 nuptials.

The guest list has not been released, and the designer of Markle’s dress has so far been kept secret.

Imo DPR reads riot act to petrol marketers

— 20th March 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerrl The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Imo State has launched a special operation code-named, “Operation total enforcement” aimed at ensuring petrol is sold at the government-regulated pump prices in the state. According to the South East Zonal Operations Controller of the DPR, Mr. Peter Ijeh, who launched the operation, in Owerri,…

  • Senate suspends plenary in honour of late Wakili

    — 20th March 2018

    NAN The Senate on Tuesday suspended plenary in honour of its late member, Sen. Ali Wakili, who died on Saturday. Until his death, Wakili, 58, represented Bauchi South Senatorial District in the Red Chamber and was Chairman, Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Welfare. Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, who moved a motion for…

  • NUC raps Nigerian varsities over alleged ineptitude

    — 20th March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National Universities Commission (NUC), on Tuesday, came down hard on Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions in the country, for alleged ineptitude which, it said, has been responsible for students’ academic stagnation. Aside poor academic attitude to students as reflected in their results, the Commission said it was unhappy that some…

  • Enugu gov. assures of more infrastructures to boost commerce

    — 20th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has assured the Organised Private Sector in the state of his administration’s commitment to building more infrastructures to enhance commerce and economic activities in the state. The governor gave this assurance when he launched the Bon Hotel Sunshine Enugu built by International Hotel and Hospitality Management…

  • Buhari greets Germany’s Angela Merkel on re-election

    — 20th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, on her re-election for another term. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that President Buhari, in a letter to the German leader, said he was “Most delighted to learn of the successful conclusion of…

