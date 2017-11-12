The Sun News
Latest
12th November 2017 - Prince Charles takes over Queen’s duties on Remembrance Day
12th November 2017 - Group cautions ECOWAS against common currency
12th November 2017 - Sokoto, Niger Republic collaborate on security, economic ties
12th November 2017 - PH fracas:  PDP warns over harm on Wike, family
12th November 2017 - Trump offers to mediate in South China Sea feud
12th November 2017 - Group cautions ECOWAS on common currency
12th November 2017 - Bayelsa govt. talks tough over Brass LG crisis
12th November 2017 - I didn’t say I’m free to romance any policewoman – IGP Idris
12th November 2017 - Nigeria is drifting, says Amb. Aminu Wali
12th November 2017 - Anxiety in military as promotion boards end sittings
Home / Cover / World News / Prince Charles takes over Queen’s duties on Remembrance Day

Prince Charles takes over Queen’s duties on Remembrance Day

— 12th November 2017

Queen Elizabeth handed over royal duties to Prince Charles at London’s Cenotaph ceremony as part of the Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

The Queen, 91, watched from the balcony of the Foreign Office along with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, as her son laid a wreath on her behalf.

Prince Charles, 68, laid the wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf the country, a signal of a shift in royal duties towards the heir to the throne.

This was the sixth time during her reign that the Queen had not laid the wreath at the Cenotaph.

Two of those were during her pregnancies with Prince Andrew in 1959 and Prince Edward in 1963.

The other four were while she was on state visits abroad.

Prince Charles last deputized for the Queen during her trip to Kenya in 1983.

The Queen’s decision to hand Prince Charles the honor was announced by Buckingham Palace last month.

Earlier this year, Prince Philip announced that he would be retiring from public duties.

However, the 96-year-old has still joined the Queen for a number of events.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, also laid wreaths.

The Royals were joined by British Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

After the end of the ceremony, veterans from the Second World War, and more recent conflicts, marched past the Cenotaph as crowds gathered to watch.

(Source: NewsFix)

 

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

Let's have some fun throwing banters at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Prince Charles takes over Queen’s duties on Remembrance Day

— 12th November 2017

Queen Elizabeth handed over royal duties to Prince Charles at London’s Cenotaph ceremony as part of the Remembrance Sunday commemorations. The Queen, 91, watched from the balcony of the Foreign Office along with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, as her son laid a wreath on her behalf. Prince Charles, 68, laid the wreath at…

  • Group cautions ECOWAS against common currency

    — 12th November 2017

    A nongovernmental organisation, the United Global Resolve for Peace (UGRFP), has urged the ECOWAS Commission and Parliament to hold off plans to implement ECO as the common currency for West African states. UGRFP, in a statement, on Sunday, in Abuja, said that laudable as the proposal might sound, the appropriate framework for it had yet…

  • Sokoto, Niger Republic collaborate on security, economic ties

    — 12th November 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A delegation from Niger Republic, led by the Governor of Tahoua region, Malam Abdulrahman Musa, has a held a one-day high level meeting in Sokoto to discuss security and economic ties between the two neighbouring states. Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokot State, said…

  • PH fracas:  PDP warns over harm on Wike, family

    — 12th November 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The altercation between Governor Nyesom Wike and Transpirt Minister, Chibuike Amaechi in Port Harcourt last Saturday has attracted the reaction of the PDP. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), in Rivers State, warned that they would hold the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, Minister of…

  • Trump offers to mediate in South China Sea feud

    — 12th November 2017

    President Donald Trump on Sunday offered to mediate in the South China Sea disputes, while his Chinese counterpart played down concerns over Beijing’s military buildup and the prospects of war in the contested waters. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke separately about the territorial rifts ahead of an annual summit of Southeast Asian nations that…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share