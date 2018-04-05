The Sun News
Primorg, INEC collaborate on continuous voter registration in FCT

5th April 2018

The Progressive Impact Organisation for Community Development (PRIMORG), in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will observe the second quarter of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

A recent Town Hall meeting with market men and women in Abuja, organised by PRIMORG, revealed that a large number of Nigerians were yet to obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC). Over 40 percent of participants at the meeting disclosed that they were yet to obtain their voter cards. This has made this next round of INEC’s CVR an important one. In a statement by HOD Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) of the FCT, INEC, Mrs Ndidi Okafor, the second quarter of the exercise commenced on Tuesday, April 3, in the 32 centres of the 6 Area Councils of the FCT. Registration of voters will commence from 9.30am to 3.00pm, daily, excluding weekends and public holidays.

In a statement by PRIMORG Chairman, Agbonsuremi Augustine Okhiria, the organisation will also support INEC in the area of sensitisation and disseminating relevant information to the public about the ongoing nationwide exercise. The information provided by INEC indicates that the exercise is meant for Nigerians who just turned 18 years; who have never registered before as well as those who have Temporary Voter Cards but whose names are not on the register of voters. 

The partnership initiative will witness deployment of PRIMORG observers across the 6 area councils, to observe the CVR and support efforts by the INEC, to provide a dependable and reliable voters’ register, ahead of the 2019 general election.

“Arrangements and preparatory capacity building have been concluded for PRIMORG observers and personnel who would be involved in the voter registration exercise beginning from today, to its termination date on Friday, June 29, 2019.

“These assiduous preparations is further strengthened by the new understanding and collaborative relationship PRIMORG currently enjoys with INEC to sincerely complement the good work of the commission.

“We urge all Nigerians of voting age, who have not registered, to feel free to visit and register in any of the available INEC registration centers close to them.

“Finally, PRIMORG wishes to appeal to all stake holders in the Nigerian election enterprise toconduct and comport themselves well in the interest of peace and sustainability of our democracy.”

PRIMORG was registered in Nigeria as a non-governmental/non-profit organisation.

