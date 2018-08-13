– The Sun News
Primate Okoh warns youths to shun thuggery, electoral violence
13th August 2018 - Enugu west senatorial district holds prayers for Ekweremadu, Ugwuanyi, others
13th August 2018 - Barca win Spanish Super Cup after late penalty save
13th August 2018 - My administration not hindered by debt – Obaseki
13th August 2018 - Rivers people’ll resist any rigging – Wike
13th August 2018 - Whose PVCs are these?
13th August 2018 - Amnesty programme priority to Buhari govt –Dokubo
13th August 2018 - Neymar strikes as PSG begin title defence with win over Caen
13th August 2018 - Oron nation demands guber ticket to support APC
13th August 2018 - In search of political mentors (4): The apolitical politician
Primate Okoh warns youths to shun thuggery, electoral violence

13th August 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh has warned youths to shun thuggery and any act of violence during the forthcoming 2019 general election.

Okoh gave the charge at the 61st annual National Youth Conference of the National Council of the Anglican Youth Fellowship (AYF), Nigeria at Awka. He charged the youths to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to enthrone a God fearing leadership for the country in 2019.

The primate, who was represented by Anglican Bishop of Awka, Rev. Alexander Ibezim, urged the youths to be God fearing and avoid being used to fight and kill political opponents. He charged the youths to be agents of change and crusader for good governance and development of the country.

He however, urged the youths to participate actively in the 2019 election, and avoid the act of violence and the temptation of being used as thugs by politicians.

Okoh said, “Our nation today is marred by violence, killing, kidnapping, robbery, political recklessness, wicked rascality and other similar hitches. You must be very careful in all your activities. You must make sure you are not involved or become a tool in the hands of the evil people. It is a sin for anyone to be used as a political thug. Do not kill or allow yourself to be killed.

“Endeavour to get your PVCs and be ready to vote in 2019 general election. Nothing stops you from registering with political parties and be ready for elective positions. We are praying that God will raise faithful people for us,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the conference: “Power for Exploits” taken from Acts 1:8, Archbishop Okoh called on the youths to emulate Christ and follow his footsteps for their own salvation.

“Christians are called to become instrumental in serving other people and the youths must receive power in this urgent missionary assignment. Our attitude should distinguish us from this wicked generation. We should endeavour at all time to pay the supreme price to please God that called us.

