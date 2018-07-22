– The Sun News
PRIMATE ELIJAH

Ekiti guber: Primate Ayodele chides Fayose

— 22nd July 2018

“Olusola is just a victim of the nemesis that eventually caught up with Fayose because instead of the governor to listen to voice of reason and prophetic utterances we told him, he branded us fake prophet but now he has seen it,” Primate Ayodele said.

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Popular seer and founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church with headquarters in Lagos, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has chided governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, over the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Prof. Olusola Kolapo, saying the loss was an indication that nemesis had finally caught up with the governor.

READ ALSO: Ekiti: Police intimidation worrisome, Fayose cries out

He spoke in Ikere Ekiti at the weekend at a branch of his church in the state, when he gave a sermon on Nigeria and Ekiti to a congregation of worshippers comprising hundreds of Ekiti people.

Primate Ayodele who reminded Governor Fayose that he was warned to change those attributes of his considered as weaknesses that could bring defeat the way of Olusola, described the attributes as alleged ingratitude, arrogance and self deception of having prophetic utterances among others. He said: “we foresaw what eventually happened in Ekiti State more than a year ago. Ekiti is also my state. I am from this town, Ikere Ekiti.

“God had asked me to warn Governor Fayose that he had a great deal of work to do to endear the hearts of Ekiti people to himself and also to take care of certain human traits of his that could lead to the defeat of his anointed candidate, Olusola.

“Olusola is just a victim of the nemesis that eventually caught up with Fayose because instead of the governor to listen to voice of reason and prophetic utterances we told him, he branded us fake prophet but now he has seen it,” Ayodele said.

A few months ago, in some national dailies, Primate Ayodele had predicted that Olusola of the PDP, though deserved to be the next governor of Ekiti State but that he might not have it because of certain things Fayose needed to do to win the hearts of Ekiti people.

