– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - Primaries: Nasarawa APGA assures aspirants of neutrality
3rd September 2018 - Abductors of Delta Catholic priest demand N15m ransom
3rd September 2018 - Ex-NAFDAC DG, Orhii picks Benue governorship form
3rd September 2018 - Delta 2019: Ojougboh signs pact to do one term if…
3rd September 2018 - Kogi govt moves to end violence, child abuse
3rd September 2018 - Late Justice Umezulike goes home, Sept. 28
3rd September 2018 - Filmmaker, Steve Egboro bags honorary doctorate  in US
3rd September 2018 - Buhari pushes for reverse trade imbalance between ECOWAS, China
3rd September 2018 - FG asks court to dismiss suit seeking to stop reconvening of Senate
3rd September 2018 - Rangers determined to pick continental ticket via 2018 Aiteo Cup — GM
Home / Elections / Primaries: Nasarawa APGA assures aspirants of neutrality
primaries

Primaries: Nasarawa APGA assures aspirants of neutrality

— 3rd September 2018

NAN

The Nasarawa Chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has assured members of neutrality in electing candidates ahead of the party’s primaries.

Musa Saidu, APGA Chairman in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lafia.

According to him, the party has aspirants contesting on its platform in all the 24 state constituencies, five Federal constituencies, three senatorial districts and governorship.

“We wiil scrutinise our candidates for consensus when possible, if not, the party will conduct primaries to elect flag bearers in all the constituencies.

READ ALSO NPFL: We can play 14 games in 8 weeks, says Kwara United Coach

“We will present our best candidates in all elections because we will contest against candidates of other political parties.

“We will present our best team with very clear vision and programmes that will reposition the state for the overall benefit of the people,” he added.

In the same vein, Bala John, House of Assembly aspirant Nassarawa-Eggon East, expressed optimism that the party would win in the state given the quality of its aspirants.

He advised the leadership of the party to promote internal democracy in order to have credible candidates and avoid imposition that was common in other political parties.

John however, promised to offer the best representation to the constituency.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DELTA CATHOLIC CHURCH

Abductors of Delta Catholic priest demand N15m ransom

— 3rd September 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Kidnappers of the Parish Priest of Emmanuel Catholic Church in Aragba community, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, Rev. Fr. Christopher Ogaga, have reportedly demanded a ransom of N15 million for the cleric to breath the sweet air of freedom. Fr. Ogaga who is also the Principal of St. Peter Claver…

  • ORHII

    Ex-NAFDAC DG, Orhii picks Benue governorship form

    — 3rd September 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A former Director General of National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Dr. Paul Orhii, says he remains the best option for the Benue number one job, come 2019. Orhii disclosed this while speaking with newsmen shortly after arrival, in Makurdi, the state capital from Abuja, where he picked…

  • OJOUGBOH

    Delta 2019: Ojougboh signs pact to do one term if…

    — 3rd September 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and now a governorship aspirant in Delta State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, has signed an agreement to do one term if elected. Ojougboh, a former member of the House of Representatives signed the agreement…

  • Ampitan

    Kogi govt moves to end violence, child abuse

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN The Kogi Government is determined to curb all forms of violence and child abuse in all parts of the state. The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Bolanle Ampitan, made this known during  a news conference in Lokoja on Monday. The commissioner also formally launched a campaign to eradicate violence against…

  • UMEZULIKE

    Late Justice Umezulike goes home, Sept. 28

    — 3rd September 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The remains of the former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent Azubuike Umezulike, would be committed to the mother earth, on Friday, September 28, 2018, at his country home, Mgbidi in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State. The retired late CJ died at a London hospital on June 26, 2018….

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share