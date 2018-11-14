Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

The reconciliation committee, comprising 14 members, which was set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kebbi State chapter, said 80 aggrieved aspirants who had lost their respective elections at the party’s primary appeared before them.

The committee, led by General Mohammadu Mogoro (retd) confirmed this yesterday, during the presentation of its report to APC state executive, at the Government House.

Briefing the party”s State Executive, General Mogoro said the committee divided the areas to be visited into six centres, which include Dakingeri,Yauri, Jega, Argungu, Birnin-Kebbi, Zuru towns, to make their task easier.

He said: “We started from Dakingeri and moved to Yauri, Zuru, Jega, Argungu and, finally, Birnin-Kebbi. In total, 80 aggrieved aspirants appeared before this committee. In all, we must thank Almighty God for the timely inauguration of this committee. It was very timely.

“I must say that the tension has now come down. We are now, once again, under one big family.”