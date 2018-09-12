– The Sun News
Prices of bread may increase by 90% – Bakers                                                 

— 12th September 2018

Louis Ibah

Prices of bread, a stable food in most Nigerian homes, may go up by 90 per cent as bakers complain of a 106 per cent increase in basic baking ingredients in the country.                                         

President of the Premium Bread Makers Association of Nigeria (PBAN), Mr. Tosan Jemide, at a press conference in Lagos, lamented that prices of basic ingredients like sugar, flour, salt, margarine, yeast, preservatives as well as the cost of diesel used in powering generators in bread factories had gone up by 106 per cent between 2015 – 2018 making it imperative for bread makers to also increase prices if they are to remain in business.

In his break down of the data, between 2015 and 2018, the price of flour had increased from N6,500 to N11,500 per 50 kilogram bag, while sugar had seen 77 per cent rise in price in the same period, with salt, margarine, yeast and preservatives recording 84 per cent, 67 per cent, 112 per cent, 45 per cent and 137 per cent increases, respectively.

Besides, Jemide said the price of diesel had gone up by 57 per cent, while the price of improvers used in enhancing the quality of bread had risen by 160 per cent during the period.

He, however, regretted that the price of bread had only gone up by 11 per cent rise within the period.

Currently, a loaf of bread containing 20 and 25 slices costs N250 and N300 respectively, while the jumbo size (not sliced) sells for N450 or N500.

“The challenges we face as a result of the incessant increase in the prices of baking ingredients have rendered most premium bakeries comatose making us to operate at a loss.

“Most of the bakers are running on negative margins as we are subsidising bread for the public and if we are to charge appropriate prices for the loaf of bread consumed in Nigeria today, then cost of bread should move up by 90 per cent and this will make bread a luxury rather than the stable food that it is to most homes in Nigeria.

“Most of us got loans with double-digit interest rates from financial institutions to fund our bakery projects and are finding it extremely difficult to meet our loan repayment obligations

“It is in light of this that we appeal to the Federal Government to look into the issues that currently threaten the existence of the premium bakery industry in Nigeria,” Jemedi added.

Latest

NAMA

TRACON: NAMA raises fears over safety of airspace                                                             

— 12th September 2018

Louis Ibah The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) says it is finding it difficult getting spares to maintain the country’s Total Radar Coverage (TRACON) equipment in the nation’s airports, raising fears that the facility might have broken down. The TRACON project was launched in 2003 following incidences of disappearances of aircraft to replace the old…

  • NIGER

    Niger gov. unveils second term plans

    — 12th September 2018

    Akala, Ejikeme, Ugwu pick Oyo, Enugu guber nomination forms Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state has hinged his decision to seek re-election on completion of the good works he started in his first tenure. Speaking to newsmen after picking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination Form at the…

  • RAIL LINE

    Ibadan-Kano rail line: FG negotiating $6b loan with China

    — 12th September 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Federal Government has revealed that it is currently negotiating a loan of about $6 billion with China Exim Bank for the construction of the Ibadan-Kano railway line. Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this at an interactive session with newsmen, in Abuja, on Tuesday. According to the minister, “We are currently…

  • GUBER ASPIRANTS

    20 Oyo APC guber aspirants give recipe for selection ahead primary

    — 12th September 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Twenty among the over 30 governorship aspirants on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress  (APC) in Oyo State have declared their support for the party to select three among them to face primary election for the party’s candidate to emerge for the 2019 governorship poll in the state. The decision…

  • SIT AT HOME

    Sit-at-home: IPOB storms Onitsha in road march

    — 12th September 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) took to the streets and roads of Onitsha, Anambra state on march to sensitize the public on the sit-at-home order it declared for Friday September 14, in protest against killings, arrests, and detention of members as well as against the Operation Python Dance…

